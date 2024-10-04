Syracuse vs. UNLV CFB Prediction: Can Rebels stay unbeaten?

Unranked Syracuse heads to Vegas to face #25 UNLV at 9:00 PM ET on FS1 on Friday night. Can the Rebels cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Syracuse vs. UNLV betting prediction.

Syracuse is 3-1 straight up this season and 1-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Georgia Tech, and their only loss came against Stanford.

UNLV is 4-0 straight up this season and 4-0 against the spread. Their best win came against Kansas, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Syracuse vs. UNLV Matchup & Betting Odds

367 Syracuse Orange (+6.5) at 368 UNLV Rebels (-6.5); o/u 57.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 4, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FS1

Syracuse vs. UNLV Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Syracuse. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Syracuse Orange Game Notes

Syracuse offensive lineman David Wohlabaugh (leg) and wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (hamstring) are both officially listed as questionable to play against UNLV on Friday night. Ross-Simmons caught 45 passes for 724 yards and 3 touchdowns as a member of Colorado State last season.

Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks had a monster game in his team’s 42-14 win over Holy Cross last Saturday. In that contest, the Georgia transfer caught 10 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. For the season, Meeks is second on the team in receiving yards (276) and third on the team in receiving touchdowns (2).

UNLV Rebels Game Notes

Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams made his first start of the season against Fresno State on Saturday. It went extremely well. Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 182 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 119 yards and a touchdown. With UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka sitting out of the rest of the season due to an NIL dispute, Hajj-Malik Williams will start the rest of the way for the Rebels in 2024.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III continued his quest toward the Biletnikoff Award last weekend. In his team’s 59-14 victory over Fresno State, White hauled in 10 passes for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns. Through 4 games, White has 20 catches for 253 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’ll continue to be a big part of UNLV’s offense going forward.

Syracuse vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Syracuse is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Orange are 0-4 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

UNLV is 5-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

UNLV is an FBS-best 14-4 ATS overall since the beginning of last season.

Syracuse vs. UNLV Betting Prediction

UNLV is proving that their 9-5 season last year was no fluke. The Rebels are 4-0 straight up this season and 4-0 against the spread in 2024. They rank in the top 20 in the FBS in points scored per game and points allowed per game this season. The Rebels haven’t been strictly playing cupcakes either.

UNLV opened the season with a road win over Houston and then defeated Kansas in Kansas City in Week 3. This game against Syracuse and their October 19th matchup against Oregon State will be the Rebels’ last two chances to defeat Power 5 schools and show the playoff committee that they belong in the 12-team field.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom took over the program before last season. Since then, the Rebels are 14-4 against the spread, which is a cover rate of 77.8%. It’s also the best record in the FBS over that span. I think UNLV continues to impress on Friday. I’m laying the points with the Rebels at home in this one.