Syracuse vs Tennessee Preview: Can the Orange Rattle the Vols in the Aflac Kickoff?

College football opens with a high-voltage neutral-site clash as Syracuse meets No. 24 Tennessee in the Aflac Kickoff Game on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, airing at 12 p.m. ET on ABC. Both teams are navigating fresh quarterback landscapes—Syracuse with Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli, Tennessee with Appalachian State alum Joey Aguilar—but it’s the Vols’ defensive continuity and SEC-grade physicality that set the tone for a riveting showdown.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee Game Details

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 — 12:00 p.m. ET

Current Betting Odds & Snapshot

Spread: Tennessee –13.5

Tennessee –13.5 Moneyline: Tennessee –550, Syracuse +440

Tennessee –550, Syracuse +440 Over/Under: ~51.5 total points

For real-time perspective shifts, track the public betting trends—and dive deeper into odds and match analysis at TheSpread.com.

News, Notes & Storylines

Defensive Fingerprints: Tennessee returns a veteran-laden defense that consistently shut down opponents in 2024, setting them up to stifle an offense integrating new pieces.

Tennessee returns a veteran-laden defense that consistently shut down opponents in 2024, setting them up to stifle an offense integrating new pieces. QB Roulette: Both squads rolled out a new QB—Joey Aguilar for the Vols, Steve Angeli for the Orange—which means early drives could hinge more on rush-sets and simplified reads than sky-high aerials.

Both squads rolled out a new QB—Joey Aguilar for the Vols, Steve Angeli for the Orange—which means early drives could hinge more on rush-sets and simplified reads than sky-high aerials. Syracuse’s Rising Trajectory: Fran Brown’s first season brought a 10–3 finish and Holiday Bowl victory. Sustaining that momentum on a national stage sets a tone for his sophomore year.

Fran Brown’s first season brought a 10–3 finish and Holiday Bowl victory. Sustaining that momentum on a national stage sets a tone for his sophomore year. Atlanta Advantage: Though technically neutral, the Vols will enjoy a pro-SEC atmosphere with strong fan presence—likely tipping game-day psychology early.

Though technically neutral, the Vols will enjoy a pro-SEC atmosphere with strong fan presence—likely tipping game-day psychology early. Series Snapshot: Tennessee leads the series 3–0, but the sparse matchups across decades add unpredictable drama to this opener.

Previous Meetings (Series Overview)

1966: Tennessee 18–12

1998: Tennessee 34–33

2001: Tennessee 33–9

Series Record: Tennessee 3–0

Final Prediction

This matchup is a classic “defense versus disruption” scenario. Tennessee enters with a formidable defensive unit and a pro-style QB in Aguilar. Expect the Vols to control the trenches early and ramp pressure by halftime. Meanwhile, Syracuse’s Angeli-led offense must survive the early storm. If he achieves rhythm—finding receivers Darrell Gill Jr. or utilizing trickery through motion—Syracuse could crack it wide open momentarily.

Yet smart championship teams tighten things up late. I foresee Tennessee leaning into clock control, manufacturing short drives, and forcing Syracuse to play catch-up. With rising confidence from both defenses, the final score will reflect a Vols win—but not a runaway.

Prediction: Tennessee 27, Syracuse 17

Want to Bet?

Got a feel for the momentum yourself? Lay your bet here:

Bet on the Game Here

Need more insights? Consult TheSpread.com and stay updated with the latest public betting trends.