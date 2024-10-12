Close Menu
    Stanford vs. Notre Dame: Number too short?

    Paul Elliot
    Stanford vs. Notre Dame

    Stanford will head to South Bend to take on the Irish. With Notre Dame listed as 23.0-point favorites and the total at 45.5 points what is the best bet from South Bend? Keep reading for our Stanford vs. Notre Dame prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    183 Stanford (+23.0) at 184 Notre Dame (-23.0); o/u 45.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

    Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

    TV: NBC

    Stanford vs. Notre Dame Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Notre Dame. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Stanford Cardinal Game Notes

    Stanford dropped to 2-3 after losing to Virginia Tech by 24 points last Saturday. Elic Ayomanor scored Stanford’s only touchdown of the game catching a 19-yard pass. It remains unclear if Ashton Daniels will be back under center for Stanford.

    Notre Dame Irish Game Notes

    Notre Dame improved to 4-1 after defeating Louisville 31-24 on September 28thRiley Leonard threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. The Irish look for their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon.

    Stanford vs. Notre Dame BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Notre Dame. This is going to be a blowout, Stanford struggles to move the ball and eventually the defense will get worn down. After Notre Dame’s early season loss to Northen Illinois they cannot afford to take any game lighthly or take their foot off the gass if they get a big lead. Irish roll here and cover the number.  

    Stanford vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Notre Dame -23

