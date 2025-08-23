Stanford vs Hawaii Preview: Reich’s Interim Turn vs Alejado’s Aerial Assault

Our Stanford vs Hawaii preview kicks off the 2025 college football season with a storyline-rich Week 0 showdown. Stanford, installing Frank Reich as interim head coach, travels to Hawai‘i as a +2.5 underdog. With the total pegged at 50.5, the game promises a clash between experience and projected offensive momentum.

Coaching & Roster Dynamics

Stanford enters a rebuilding year under Reich, who takes the reins after firing Troy Taylor amid controversy. Reich inherits a team returning 14 starters, blending stability with fresh leadership.

Meanwhile, Ben Gulbranson, the Oregon State transfer, is slotted as QB1—cultural alignment and experience under Reich have cemented his role. The defense, once brittle, has been bolstered by co-DC Andy Thompson and a record 17-transfer intake.

Hawaii rides energy under Timmy Chang, now in Year 4. The offense is poised around Micah Alejado, who impressed in limited 2024 action. His supporting cast includes high-usage receivers Pofele Ashlock and Nick Cenacle, each reliable targets in Chang’s pass-happy system.

Historical & Broadcast Context

This marks the first ACC vs. Hawaii matchup since 2000’s O‘ahu Bowl. Stanford leads the series 4–0, including last meeting (2023, 37–24 in Honolulu).

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT), airing live on CBS—timeslot and location feel tailor-made for drama and reach.

Analysis & Prediction

Stanford’s program turnover adds weight—Reich’s leadership, returning talent, and transfer bounce suggest they’re underrated. Gulbranson’s poise and defensive improvements could slow Hawaii’s rhythm. Another factor is Alejado’s efficiency under pressure and Hawaii’s continued O-line/depth issues.

Prediction Summary:

Lean Stanford +2.5, expecting them to compete tightly, possibly steal an upset.

Lean Over 50.5, centered on dual scoring upside and softened defenses.

Projected Score: Stanford 28, Hawaii 24.