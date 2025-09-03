Stanford vs. BYU Betting Odds Preview & TV– (Sept. 6)

It’s a clash of old rivals with new stakes as Stanford travels to Provo to face BYU on Saturday, September 6. This Stanford vs. BYU game odds preview covers the spread, moneyline, totals, public betting snapshot, and the biggest storylines ahead of kickoff. With BYU looking to start strong at home and Stanford eager to prove it can hang against a rising Big 12 opponent, this Week 2 matchup brings both intrigue and betting value.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 6, 2025 – Kickoff 10:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. MT)

Saturday, September 6, 2025 – Kickoff 10:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. MT) Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Stanford +14.5 (–110) | BYU –14.5 (–110)

Ready to back your side?

Get in on the action here:

Click here

Stanford +14.5 (–110) | BYU –14.5 (–110) Get in on the action here: Click here Moneyline: Stanford +475 | BYU –700

Stanford +475 | BYU –700 Total (Over/Under): 54.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

The public is backing BYU heavily, with 71% of spread tickets on the Cougars –14.5. Totals action is leaning slightly toward the Over 54.5, anticipating both teams finding offensive rhythm under the lights in Provo.

Check live percentages here:

College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

BYU is off to a strong start in its second year in the Big 12, powered by a balanced offense and physical front seven. Playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Cougars will enjoy one of the toughest home-field environments in college football.

is off to a strong start in its second year in the Big 12, powered by a balanced offense and physical front seven. Playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Cougars will enjoy one of the toughest home-field environments in college football. Stanford continues its rebuild under head coach Troy Taylor. The Cardinal have leaned on a younger roster and are still seeking consistency on both sides of the ball, making this a key test of progress.

continues its rebuild under head coach Troy Taylor. The Cardinal have leaned on a younger roster and are still seeking consistency on both sides of the ball, making this a key test of progress. This is a late-night national TV showcase, giving BYU an opportunity to make a statement and Stanford a chance to surprise as a big underdog.

Stanford vs. BYU Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): BYU is 7–3 ATS in its last 10 home games. Stanford is 2–8 ATS in its last 10 road games.

BYU is 7–3 ATS in its last 10 home games. Stanford is 2–8 ATS in its last 10 road games. O/U (Totals): The Over has cashed in 5 of BYU’s last 7 non-conference games.

The Over has cashed in 5 of BYU’s last 7 non-conference games. Public Betting: Majority of action favoring BYU spread and Over.

Majority of action favoring BYU spread and Over. Line Movement: Opened BYU –13, pushed to –14.5 with heavy Cougars action.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

2022: BYU 35, Stanford 26 – Palo Alto

BYU 35, Stanford 26 – Palo Alto (No other meetings in the last 25 years; this is only the second meeting since 2004.)

Final Thoughts

BYU enters as a heavy favorite with home-field advantage and momentum, while Stanford is still finding its footing. The Cougars’ physicality and depth should wear down the Cardinal, but large spreads early in the season always carry risk.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: BYU –14.5 has public support, but Stanford may sneak in a late cover if the Cougars rotate early.

BYU –14.5 has public support, but Stanford may sneak in a late cover if the Cougars rotate early. Total: At 54.5, the Over looks live with BYU’s offense in rhythm and Stanford’s defense vulnerable.

Ready to back your side?

Get in on the action here:

Click here

Stanford vs. BYU Snapshot