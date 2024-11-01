Close Menu

    South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction: Can USF Cover on the Road?

    Duke JamesBy

    The South Florida Bulls head across the state to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in an American Athletic Conference matchup on Friday night. USF enters this matchup 3-4 on the season following a win two weeks ago. FAU has lost two straight games heading into this matchup with a 2-5 record. Both teams are coming off of their bye week. The Owls are 2.5 point home dogs and this South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    South Florida Bulls (-2.5) at Florida Atlantic Owls (+2.5) o/u 49

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 1, 2024

    FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

    TV: ESPN2

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bulls

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 80% of bets are on South Florida. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    South Florida Bulls

    USF moved to 3-4 on the season and 1-2 in conference play with a 35-25 win over UAB. Bryce Archie completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 201 yards. He also had 2 touchdowns and an interception. Kelley Joiner was the lead back averaging 6.3 yards on 15 carries and 2 touchdowns. Defensively, the Bulls allowed just 3 yards per carry to the Blazers and Jalen Kitna completed 33 of 56 pass attempts for 384 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble. The Bulls had 4 sacks and 10 tackles for loss on the day. 

    Florida Atlantic Owls

    FAU lost their second straight game and 5th of the season in a 38-24 matchup against UTSA. Cam Fancher completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 96 yards. He also lost a fumble. The run game was held to 3 yards per carry. The Owls defense came away with 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery while adding 4 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Francher left the game suffering whiplash but is set to return for FAU out of the bye week. In 7 games, he has completed 61% of his passes for 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions along with 344 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. 

    USF is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 road games 

    The UNDER is 4-2-1 in USF’s last 7 games

    FAU is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games

    The UNDER is 7-2 in FAU’s last 9 home games

    South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction:

    Take South Florida to cover the 2.5 points on the road on Friday night. The Owls have lost 3 of their last 4 with the one win coming to FCS school Wagner. The defense has given up 38+ points in each of the 3 losses and are giving up 31 points per game on the season. Bryce Archie just put his best game together since taking over for the injured Byrum Brown, with 2 touchdowns to 1 interception to get the Bulls back in the win column. USF had lost 3 straight but those were against very tough opponents in Miami (8-0), Tulane (6-2), and Memphis (7-1) The Bulls have some momentum right now coming off of a win and are going against a team that has really struggled lately and that only has one win over an FBS opponent on the season. 

    South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction: USF -2.5

