Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAF Articles

    South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Can the Commodores Cover at Home?

    Duke JamesBy
    Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

    South Carolina looks to ride the momentum of a big win last week when they head to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks have won two straight games and enter this matchup with a 5-3 record. The Commodores have won four of their last 5 games and come into Saturday with a 6-3 record. They are 6.5 point dogs on their home field and this South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt match up kicks off at 4:15 p.m. ET. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    South Carolina Gamecocks (-6.5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (+6.5) o/u 45.5

    4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

    FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

    TV: SECN

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Gamecocks

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on South Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    South Carolina Gamecocks

    The Gamecocks are coming off of a huge 44-20 win over the 10th ranked Texas A&M Aggies last week. LaNorris Sellers completed 13 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 15 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Raheim Sanders was the lead rusher taking 20 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a fumble. Defensively, South Carolina held Marcel Reed, who exploded against LSU, to just 46 rushing yards on 16 carries. They also recovered a fumble and had an interception. 

    Vanderbilt Commodores

    The Commodores followed up a 3 point loss to Texas with a 17-7 win over Auburn last week. Diego Pavia completed just 9 of his 22 pass attempts but those went for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 12 carries for 26 yards. Vanderbilt averaged just 2.2 yards per carry on the day. Defensively the Commodores allowed 239 yards through the air but only 88 yards on the ground. They also came up with a fumble recovery and had 3 sacks and 7 tackles for loss on the day. 

    South Carolina is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road against Vanderbilt 

    The OVER is 5-3 in South Carolina’s last 8 games

    Vanderbilt is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games

    The OVER is 5-3-1 in Vanderbilt’s last 9 games

    South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction:

    Take the Commodores to cover the 6.5 points at home on Saturday. I’ve been burnt by this Vanderbilt team too many times this season and I won’t do it again. They are 7-2 ATS this season and 4-1 ATS at home. They have won 4 of their 5 home games with the one loss being to Texas by 3. South Carolina is playing well with two straight wins and they are very good against the run but these are the games that Vanderbilt lives for. Give me the Commodores and the points at home.   

    South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Vandy +6.5

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com