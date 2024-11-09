South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Can the Commodores Cover at Home?

South Carolina looks to ride the momentum of a big win last week when they head to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks have won two straight games and enter this matchup with a 5-3 record. The Commodores have won four of their last 5 games and come into Saturday with a 6-3 record. They are 6.5 point dogs on their home field and this South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt match up kicks off at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

South Carolina Gamecocks (-6.5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (+6.5) o/u 45.5

4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: SECN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Gamecocks

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on South Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks are coming off of a huge 44-20 win over the 10th ranked Texas A&M Aggies last week. LaNorris Sellers completed 13 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 15 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Raheim Sanders was the lead rusher taking 20 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a fumble. Defensively, South Carolina held Marcel Reed, who exploded against LSU, to just 46 rushing yards on 16 carries. They also recovered a fumble and had an interception.

Vanderbilt Commodores

The Commodores followed up a 3 point loss to Texas with a 17-7 win over Auburn last week. Diego Pavia completed just 9 of his 22 pass attempts but those went for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 12 carries for 26 yards. Vanderbilt averaged just 2.2 yards per carry on the day. Defensively the Commodores allowed 239 yards through the air but only 88 yards on the ground. They also came up with a fumble recovery and had 3 sacks and 7 tackles for loss on the day.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

South Carolina is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road against Vanderbilt

The OVER is 5-3 in South Carolina’s last 8 games

Vanderbilt is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games

The OVER is 5-3-1 in Vanderbilt’s last 9 games

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction:

Take the Commodores to cover the 6.5 points at home on Saturday. I’ve been burnt by this Vanderbilt team too many times this season and I won’t do it again. They are 7-2 ATS this season and 4-1 ATS at home. They have won 4 of their 5 home games with the one loss being to Texas by 3. South Carolina is playing well with two straight wins and they are very good against the run but these are the games that Vanderbilt lives for. Give me the Commodores and the points at home.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Vandy +6.5