South Carolina vs Ole Miss Pick & Odds: Are Rebels overvalued?

The Ole Miss Rebels look to stay in the SEC title race when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Ole Miss is a 12.5-point home favorite with a total of 55.0, suggesting a high-scoring matchup in Oxford. This South Carolina vs Ole Miss prediction breaks down the odds, public betting action, weather forecast, and delivers an expert pick with a final score projection.

Game Information

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, MS

TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs Ole Miss Betting Odds

At Bovada, Ole Miss is favored by 12.5 points, with the over/under at 55.0. The moneyline sits around Ole Miss -475 and South Carolina +350. The line reflects confidence in Ole Miss’s offensive firepower and home-field advantage, while South Carolina hopes to keep pace through the air.

Public Betting Information

According to The Spread’s College Football Public Betting Chart, early action shows around 64% of spread bets backing Ole Miss -12.5, while about 59% of total bets favor the Over 55.0. Bettors expect fireworks in Oxford, with both teams leaning heavily on their passing games.

Weather Report (Oxford, MS)

Saturday night’s weather in Oxford looks nearly perfect for football — clear skies, temperatures around 68°F at kickoff, and light winds under 5 mph. Conditions favor both quarterbacks, setting up ideal circumstances for an up-tempo offensive game.

South Carolina vs Ole Miss Prediction

Ole Miss has proven nearly unstoppable at home, averaging over 35 points per game behind one of the SEC’s most balanced attacks. Quarterback efficiency and explosive receiver play have given the Rebels consistent chunk-yardage drives, and they’ve been particularly strong in the red zone.

South Carolina’s offense can hang around early, but their offensive line has struggled against top-tier pass rushes — a key problem against Ole Miss’s aggressive front. The Gamecocks’ secondary has also been vulnerable to deep shots, something the Rebels are built to exploit.

Expect Ole Miss to take control midway through the second quarter, continue piling on in the third, and close strong with their running game.

Final Score Prediction:

Ole Miss 38 — South Carolina 24

