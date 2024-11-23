SMU vs. Virginia Prediction: Will SMU win by double-digits?

Number 13 SMU heads to Charlottesville to face unranked Virginia at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2 on Saturday afternoon. Can the Mustangs cover the 10-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our SMU vs. Virginia betting prediction.

SMU is 9-1 straight up this season and 6-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Pittsburgh, and their only loss came against BYU.

Virginia is 5-5 straight up this season and 6-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Pittsburgh, and their worst loss came against Maryland.

SMU vs. Virginia Matchup & Betting Odds

123 SMU Mustangs (-10) at 124 Virginia Cavaliers (+10); o/u 56.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

TV: ESPN2

SMU vs. Virginia Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on SMU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

SMU Mustangs Game Notes

Mustangs wide receiver Jake Bailey (undisclosed), running back Jaylan Knighton (knee), tight end RJ Maryland (knee), and running back Camar Wheaton (knee) will all sit out Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers.

SMU defensive end Elijah Roberts (hand), cornerback AJ Davis (head), wide receiver Romello Brinson (knee), and running back Zane Minors (lower body) are all officially listed as questionable to play in this weekend’s game against Virginia.

Virginia Cavaliers Game Notes

Cavaliers defensive tackle Jason Hammond (shoulder), tight end Sage Ennis (knee), and offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (Achilles) will all sit out Saturday’s contest.

Virginia wide receiver Jaden Gibson (hamstring), wide receiver Trell Harris (knee), running back Jack Griese (foot), and offensive lineman Ethan Sipe (foot) are all officially listed as questionable to play against SMU this weekend.

SMU vs. Virginia Betting Trends

SMU is 1-2 ATS in their last 3 games overall.

The Mustangs are 3-4 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season.

Virginia is 4-1 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Virginia is 14-6-1 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

SMU vs. Virginia Betting Prediction

This is a potential trap spot for SMU. It’s late in the season, and they have to go on the road to face a scrappy Virginia team. Making things more tricky is the Mustangs’ place in the ACC: 1st. SMU is 6-0 straight up in ACC play this season, and they are just 2 wins away from securing a berth in the ACC title game. They will be feeling the pressure of a must-win contest on Saturday.

Virginia has quietly been quite good against the number in spots like this over the past couple of seasons. The Cavaliers are 5-2 ATS against ranked opponents and 11-7 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2022 season. What’s more, the Cavaliers are 7-4 ATS as the home team and 10-4 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season. Virginia has 10 ATS wins as an underdog since 2023. That’s tied for the third-most ATS victories of any school in the country over that span. On a weekend that could see several potential upsets, I like the Cavaliers to cover the 10 points at home in Charlottesville.