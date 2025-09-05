San Jose State vs. Texas Prediction: Can Texas cover in Austin?

Unranked San Jose State heads to Austin to face #7 Texas at 12:00 PM ET on ABC on Saturday afternoon. Can the Longhorns cover the 36.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our San Jose State vs. Texas betting prediction.

San Jose State is 0-1 straight up and 0-1 against the spread this year. They have yet to win a game this year, and their only loss came against Central Michigan.

Texas is 0-1 straight up and 0-1 against the spread this year. They haven’t won yet this season, and their only loss came against Ohio State.

San Jose State vs. Texas Matchup & Betting Odds

323 San Jose State Spartans (+36.5) at 324 Texas Longhorns (-36.5); o/u 53.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 6, 2025

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: ABC

San Jose State vs. Texas Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on San Jose State. That said, this page is updated frequently, so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Jose State Spartans Game Notes

Spartans wide receiver Matthew Coleman is questionable to play on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Coleman caught 34 passes for 401 yards and 2 touchdowns for San Jose State last season. He reeled in 1 pass for 4 yards in his club’s Week 1 loss to Central Michigan last week. If Coleman cannot play, the Spartans will likely focus more of the offense on Sacramento State transfer wide receiver Danny Scudero. Scudero had 9 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown against the Chippewas last weekend.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V is questionable for Saturday’s contest with a leg injury. The Stanford transfer from Chicago logged 48 catches for 525 yards and 6 touchdowns as a member of the Cardinal last year. If Mosley cannot play, Texas wideouts Parker Livingstone and Kaliq Lockett should see an uptick in targets.

Texas guard Andre Cojoe will miss Saturday’s game and the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered during camp. Texas is starting a redshirt sophomore at left guard (Connor Stroh) and has a redshirt freshman as a backup at left guard (Nate Kibble), so Cojoe’s absence could affect Texas’ depth along the offensive line on Saturday and for the rest of the campaign.

San Jose State vs. Texas Betting Trends

San Jose State is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Spartans are 3-5 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Texas is 5-3 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Texas is 5-3 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

San Jose State vs. Texas Betting Prediction

Last week didn’t go well for Texas and its sophomore QB Arch Manning. The Longhorns lost at Ohio State 14-7 last weekend in a disappointing showing in a big spot. Fortunately for Arch Manning and Texas, they get to face a thin San Jose State squad on Saturday.

Texas last played San Jose State in 2017. The Longhorns won that contest going away 56-0 as 25.5-point favorites. Furthermore, Arch Manning led Texas to a blowout win over Louisiana-Monroe last season, 51-3 as 43.5-point favorites. I think Arch Manning and the Longhorns get back to playing good football and win this contest by more than 5 touchdowns. The pick is Texas -36.5 points over San Jose State at Bovada.lv.