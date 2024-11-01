San Diego State vs. Boise State Prediction: Can Broncos Dominate at Home?

The Broncos continue their quest for a playoff berth when they host San Diego State on Friday night. Boise State has won 5 straight since losing by 3 to Oregon. San Diego State has found some success in conference play going 2-0 so far but are coming off of a loss last week. The Broncos enter this matchup as massive 23.5 point favorites and this San Diego State vs. Boise State match up kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego State Aztec (+23.5) at Boise State Broncos (-23.5) o/u 57

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 1, 2024

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

TV: FS1

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Aztecs

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on San Diego State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Diego State Aztecs

The Aztecs enter Friday with a 3-4 record on the season but have shown some life the last few weeks. They beat two conference opponents in Hawai’i and Wyoming before losing to the 22nd ranked team Washington State by 3 last week. Freshman QB Danny O’Neil completed 22 of his 34 pass attempts for 195 yards and an interception. Marquez Cooper led the rush attack averaging 4.3 yards per carry and running in two scores. A fumble recovery on a punt led to a touchdown. The defense couldn’t force any turnovers and John Mateer threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for 2 touchdowns. Overall the defense played well against the run holding the Cougars to 2.9 yards per carry on 40 attempts.

Boise State Broncos

The Broncos went to Las Vegas last week to battle the UNLV Rebels and came away with a 29-24 win. Maddux Madsen completed 18 of his 33 pass attempts for 209 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Jeanty had a tough time getting going in this one, taking 33 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown. The defense had some issues with the dual threat UNLV QB Hajj-Malik Williams who threw for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and 1 touchdown. The defense still managed an interception and had 6 sacks on the day.

San Diego State vs. Boise State Betting Trends

SDSU is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

The UNDER is 4-1 in SDSU’s last 5 road games

Boise State is 4-2-1 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 5-0 in Boise State’s last 5 home games

San Diego State vs. Boise State Prediction:

Lay the points with the Broncos at home. The Broncos have been dominant on their home field, winning by 42 over Portland State, 21 over the 22nd ranked Washington State Cougars, and 32 over Utah State. Ashton Jeanty had his worst game of the season last week averaging just 3.9 yards per carry and he will be looking to get back on track against an Aztecs defense that ranks 76th allowing 4.3 yards per carry and 92nd allowing 175 rush yards per game. Boise State is the 2nd highest scoring team averaging 42.3 points per game while San Diego State is ranked 118th scoring just 18.5. The Broncos defense is the best in the country in sacks per game and will be going against an o-line that allows 2.5 sacks per game, good for 101st in the FBS. The Aztecs are 2-0 in conference play but those two wins were by 3 and come against Hawai’i who is 3-5 and Wyoming who is 1-7. The Broncos last played on Friday while the Aztecs played on Saturday so Boise State does have a slight rest advantage along with SDSU making the trip to Boise. Look for the Broncos to dominate in this matchup.

San Diego State vs. Boise State Prediction: Boise State -23.5