Rice vs. Charlotte Betting Odds & Preview: Will Owls cover small spread?

College football bettors have a prime Thursday night matchup in Week 4 as Rice travels to Charlotte. With tight lines, shifting momentum, and conference implications, this Rice vs Charlotte betting odds preview will cover everything you need to know — from the latest spread and total to key storylines and expert prediction.

Game Details

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC TV: ESPN

Current Betting Odds

According to Bovada, Rice enters as a 3-point favorite, with a moneyline of −146, while Charlotte is priced at +121. The over/under for total points is set at 44.5.

News, Notes & Storylines

Rice has opened the season with a 2-1 record, leaning heavily on a versatile ground attack. The Owls’ offense has been methodical, designed to wear down defenses with multiple backs and motion-heavy sets. Defensively, Rice has been opportunistic, forcing timely turnovers and tightening up in the red zone.

Charlotte sits at 1-2 but flashed offensive upside in Week 3 with quarterback Conner Harrell finding rhythm through the air. Wideout E. Jai Mason has become a reliable playmaker, though defensive struggles remain a concern. The 49ers have been inconsistent against both the pass and the run, giving up chunk plays at key moments.

Both teams enter this contest with something to prove in the American Athletic Conference pecking order. Ball security, third-down execution, and red zone efficiency are expected to determine who controls the flow of this game.

Previous Meetings

Rice and Charlotte have split their last three meetings. In 2024, the 49ers edged Rice 21-20 in a nail-biter that came down to a late score. The year prior, Rice dominated in a 28-7 road victory, leaning on a stout defense and strong rushing performance. Back in 2022, Charlotte turned the tables with a 56-23 blowout win in Houston, piling up points in one of their best offensive outings of the series. Overall, the head-to-head history between these programs has been tightly contested, making Thursday night’s matchup even more intriguing.

Rice vs Charlotte Prediction

This game sets up as a grind. Rice has the more disciplined defense and a more reliable running game, which should give them the edge in controlling tempo. Charlotte has offensive playmakers, but defensive leaks and turnover concerns create too much risk against a balanced opponent.

Prediction: Rice 24, Charlotte 21

The Owls cover the small spread, and the under 44.5 has strong value in what projects to be a physical, possession-driven contest.

