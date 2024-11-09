Purdue vs. Ohio State Prediction: Can Buckeyes destroy Boilers?

Unranked Purdue heads to Columbus to face #3 Ohio State at 12:00 PM ET on FOX on Saturday afternoon. Can the Buckeyes cover the 37.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Ohio State betting prediction.

Purdue is 1-7 straight up this season and 2-6 against the spread. Their only win came against Indiana State, and their worst loss came against Northwestern.

Ohio State is 7-1 straight up this season and 4-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Penn State, and their only loss came against Oregon.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Matchup & Betting Odds

141 Purdue Boilermakers (+37.5) at 142 Ohio State Buckeyes (-37.5); o/u 53.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: FOX

Purdue vs. Ohio State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 81% of bets are on Purdue. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Purdue Boilermakers Game Notes

Boilermakers defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis, offensive lineman Bakyne Coly, defensive lineman Jamarius Dinkins, and offensive lineman Joshua Sales are all questionable to play this weekend with undisclosed injuries.

Purdue linebacker Winston Berglund (undisclosed), defensive end CJ Madden (undisclosed), defensive back Markevious Brown (personal), and offensive lineman Jaekwon Bouldin (undisclosed) will all sit out Saturday’s road date with Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes wide receiver Reis Stockdale (undisclosed), offensive lineman Zen Michalski (lower body), and tight end Will Kacmarek (undisclosed) are all questionable to play against the Boilermakers on Saturday. Michalski would be the biggest loss of that group as he’s filling in for starting left tackle Josh Simmons.

Simmons will miss the rest of the 2024 campaign with a significant knee injury he suffered during the team’s loss to Oregon on October 12th. If Michalski can’t play, the Buckeyes could turn to freshman tackle Deontae Armstrong, or shift starting right guard Tegra Tshabola out to left tackle. If they do that, Ohio State could use reserve guard Austin Siereveld to take Tshabola’s place at right guard.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Purdue is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games against Ohio State.

The Boilermakers are 14-9 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2017 season.

Ohio State is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The under is 14-7 in Ohio State’s games since the start of last season.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Betting Prediction

This line might be too high. Purdue has only lost by 38+ points twice this season. The Boilermakers have also only lost to the Buckeyes by 38+ points twice in the past 10 meetings between these two teams. There’s also the fact that Ohio State may not want to show very much against Purdue on Saturday. The Buckeyes are likely saving some of their better concepts for the last two games of their season, against Indiana and Michigan. This line is so high that Purdue could lose this game 38-3 or 45-10 and still cover. For that reason, among others, I’m taking the Boilermakers and the points on the road in Columbus this weekend.