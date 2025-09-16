Purdue vs. Notre Dame Odds & Preview (Sept 20)

Looking for Purdue vs Notre Dame odds and a quick, smart preview? You’re in the right spot—below are the latest lines, public betting snapshot, injuries, TV info, and the storylines that matter before kickoff in South Bend.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Date/Time, Location & TV
- Date & Time: Saturday, September 20, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN
- TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds
Point Spread
- Purdue +27.0 | Notre Dame –27.0
Moneyline
- Purdue +1300 | Notre Dame –5000
Total (Over/Under)
- 55.5
📊 See live public splits: College Football Public Betting Chart
Public Betting Snapshot
Monitor tickets vs. handle for late steam near kickoff; mismatches can hint at sharp action.
News, Notes & Storylines
- Notre Dame’s balance on early downs sets up explosives; red-zone 7s fuel cover chances.
- Purdue needs TDs, not FGs—finishing drives keeps the backdoor alive.
- Pace watch: ND can go tempo; Purdue’s best path is methodical drives.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Trends
- Large home favorites profile well when turnover margin is positive.
- Totals in the mid-50s can pop if early explosives land.
Previous Meetings (Last 3)
- 2024: Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7
- 2021: Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13
- 2014: Notre Dame 30, Purdue 14
Final Thoughts
ND’s talent gap is real, but four touchdowns is always a sweat if reserves flood the 4Q. Early-week lean Purdue +27; watch late OL/injury notes for total moves.
