Purdue vs. Notre Dame Odds & Preview (Sept 20)

Looking for Purdue vs Notre Dame odds and a quick, smart preview? You’re in the right spot—below are the latest lines, public betting snapshot, injuries, TV info, and the storylines that matter before kickoff in South Bend.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 20, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 20, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Purdue vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds

Point Spread

Purdue +27.0 | Notre Dame –27.0

Moneyline

Purdue +1300 | Notre Dame –5000

Total (Over/Under)

55.5

🔥 Ready to lock a play?

Sign Up & Wager 🏈💥

📊 See live public splits: College Football Public Betting Chart

Public Betting Snapshot

Monitor tickets vs. handle for late steam near kickoff; mismatches can hint at sharp action.

News, Notes & Storylines

Notre Dame’s balance on early downs sets up explosives; red-zone 7s fuel cover chances.

Purdue needs TDs, not FGs—finishing drives keeps the backdoor alive.

Pace watch: ND can go tempo; Purdue’s best path is methodical drives.

Purdue vs. Notre Dame Trends

Large home favorites profile well when turnover margin is positive.

Totals in the mid-50s can pop if early explosives land.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

2024: Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7

2021: Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13

2014: Notre Dame 30, Purdue 14

Final Thoughts

ND’s talent gap is real, but four touchdowns is always a sweat if reserves flood the 4Q. Early-week lean Purdue +27; watch late OL/injury notes for total moves.

Purdue vs. Notre Dame Snapshot (List)

Date & Time: Sat, Sept 20, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET

Sat, Sept 20, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN TV: NBC / Peacock

NBC / Peacock Spread: Purdue +27.0 / Notre Dame –27.0

Purdue +27.0 / Notre Dame –27.0 Moneyline: Purdue +1300 / Notre Dame –5000

Purdue +1300 / Notre Dame –5000 Total (O/U): 55.5

55.5 Public Betting: Track live splits via link above

Track live splits via link above Series History: ND wins in 2024, 2021, 2014

ND wins in 2024, 2021, 2014 Key Injuries: None widely reported (monitor gameday)

Ready to bet it?

Start Betting ⚡️💰