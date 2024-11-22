Purdue vs. Michigan State Prediction: Too Many Points?

The Spartans look to end a 3 game slide on Friday night when they host the Boilermakers in a Big 10 conference showdown. Michigan State enters Friday with a 4-6 record. The Boilermakers haven’t won since week one and sit with a 1-9 record. They are currently 13.5 point dogs and this Purdue vs. Michigan State matchup kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Purdue Boilermakers (+13.5) at Michigan State Spartans (-13.5) o/u 48.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 22, 2024

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Boilermakers

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Purdue. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Purdue Boilermakers

A horrible season for Purdue didn’t get any better as they faced Ohio State and Penn State in their last two games. They did manage to score against the Nittany Lions last week losing 49-10. Hudson Card completed 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 151 yards. Ryan Browne got some time under center completing 3 of 7 passes for 40 yards and throwing the only touchdown pass of the day. Devin Mockobee was the lead back with 11 carries for 40 yards. There were no turnovers in this game. The Purdue defense allowed 539 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Michigan State Spartans

The Spartans have lost 3 straight games and 6 of their last 7, with the latest loss coming against Illinois 38-16. Aidan Chiles completed 23 of 40 pass attempts for 256 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also was the leader on the ground taking 12 carries for 40 yards. Neither team turned the ball over in this game. The defense allowed 369 total yards and 5 touchdowns.

Purdue vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Purdue is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Michigan State

The UNDER is 5-1 in Purdue’s last 6 road games against Michigan State

Michigan State is 5-0 SU in their last 5 home games against Purdue

The OVER is 5-5 in Michigan State’s last 10 games

Purdue vs. Michigan State Prediction:

Take Purdue to cover the 13.5 points in this matchup. The Boilermakers have struggled to score lately but 3 of their last 4 games have been against 3 of the top 4 teams in the country so scoring is going to be a bit difficult. They only lost by 6 to Northwestern and took Illinois who is ranked 25th right now into overtime losing by one point. Both of those teams have better defenses than the Spartans who are ranked 78th allowing 28.3 ppg. Michigan State is also ranked 104th in yards per game and is 1-4 ATS on their home field. Purdue is 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings between these two teams. Take the Boilermakers to keep this one close.

Purdue vs. Michigan State Prediction: Purdue +13.5