Pittsburgh vs. SMU Prediction: Can Panthers Keep this one Close?

The 18th ranked Pittsburgh Panthers head to Dallas to take on the 20th ranked SMU Mustangs in an ACC matchup on Saturday night. Pittsburgh is undefeated on the season following a dominating victory over Syracuse last week. The Mustangs enter Saturday 7-1 after they took down Duke last week. They are 7.5 point home favorites and this Pittsburgh vs. SMU matchup kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Pittsburgh Panthers (+7.5) at Tennessee Volunteers (-7.5) o/u 45.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV: ACC Network

Pittsburgh Panthers

The Panthers remain undefeated following a 41-13 win over Syracuse last Thursday. Eli Holstein completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns before he left the game with an injury. The defense had 5 interceptions in this matchup, returning 3 of them for touchdowns. They also added 4 sacks and 9 tackles for loss. Holstein is all good to go on Saturday night. He’s had 17 touchdown passes to 5 interceptions on the season along with 3 more scores on the ground.

SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs have won 5 straight following their 18-15 loss to BYU. Last week they edged out Duke 28-27. Kevin Jennings struggled in this matchup throwing 3 interceptions and losing two fumbles. He also threw one touchdown pass and ran another one in. Brashard Smith rushed for 117 yards on 26 carries and had two touchdowns. The SMU defense couldn’t force a turnover and gave up 3 touchdown passes. They added 1 sack and 3 tackles for loss. Kevin Jennings has completed 64% of his passes on the season for 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Pittsburgh vs. SMU Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 4-3 in Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

SMU is 11-1 SU in their last 12 home games

The OVER is 5-3 in SMU’s last 8 games

Pittsburgh vs. SMU Prediction:

Take Pittsburgh to keep this one within 7.5 points. Both teams are very evenly matched. They are both great against the run, ranking in the top 10 in yards per rush attempt. They both average 36 points per game. Pittsburgh is 6-1 ATS this season and hasn’t lost a game. SMU is 5-3 ATS and the one loss they had on the season came on their home field. Pittsburgh should be feeling good after dominating Syracuse last week while SMU just barely got by Duke by 1 point. 7.5 points is too much. Take Pitt to cover on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh vs. SMU Prediction: Pittsburgh +7.5