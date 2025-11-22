Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Picks: Yellow Jackets on Upset Watch?

Primetime in Atlanta brings everything bettors love: a loud crowd, big stakes and messy incentives. Whether you’re hunting a hedge, a live-bet angle or the straight-up win, this matchup has angles that matter for both moneylines and spread bettors. If you’re searching for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech picks, this preview breaks down the game information, weather impact, the latest injury news for the Yellow Jackets, and a confident betting call you can act on before kickoff.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (Atlanta, GA) — Georgia Tech home game, Senior Day / sellout atmosphere.

TV: ESPN.

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Pittsburgh +2.5 62.5 +270 Georgia Tech −2.5 62.5 -340

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Pittsburgh 37% +3 +2.5 Georgia Tech 63% −3 +2.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Weather Report

For this late-November evening in Atlanta the forecast points toward mild temperatures with very low precipitation probabilities and light-to-moderate winds — conditions that favor a normal passing and kicking game rather than a weather-influenced slugfest. That profile suggests the weather should not materially change play-calling or force a run-heavy conversion; special teams and the passing game’s precision will remain important late in the game.

Injury Report

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key confirmed the Yellow Jackets’ official injury statuses in his final pregame comments. Long snapper Will Benton is listed out for Saturday’s game, which is notable mostly for special-teams depth and field-goal operation continuity. Defensive end Andre Fuller and wide receiver Dean Patterson are listed questionable. Fuller has been a rotational piece on the defensive line (14 tackles this season as a true freshman) while Patterson has been a downfield target (six catches for 131 yards and two TDs, averaging over 20 yards per catch). Those two questionables are the primary in-game uncertainty for Tech and could influence pass-rush and vertical receiving options if either is limited or inactive.

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Picks & Prediction

Bet: Pittsburgh +2.5

Why: Georgia Tech is battling for an ACC title-game berth in front of a sellout and that environment favors the home team’s emotional lift. Still, Pittsburgh brings a disciplined defensive package and situational experience that plays well as an underdog on the road. With Tech potentially missing or limiting Dean Patterson (vertical threat) and the long-snapper out, there are small special-teams and vertical-offense cracks to exploit. The weather looks neutral, so this comes down to matchup execution and situational coaching — areas where getting 2.5 points with Pitt is actionable value.

Final score prediction: Pittsburgh 27, Georgia Tech 24

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our Affiliate Disclosure.