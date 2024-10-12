Penn State vs. USC CFB Prediction: Can Trojans defend home field?

Number 4 Penn State heads to L.A. to face unranked USC at 3:30 PM ET on CBS and Paramount+ on Saturday afternoon. Can the Nittany Lions cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Penn State vs. USC betting prediction.

Penn State is 5-0 straight up this season and 2-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Illinois, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

USC is 3-2 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against LSU, and their worst loss came against Minnesota.

Penn State vs. USC Matchup & Betting Odds

203 Penn State Nittany Lions (-3.5) at 204 USC Trojans (+3.5); o/u 51.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Penn State vs. USC Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 81% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea will sit out Saturday’s contest with an undisclosed injury. The 6’4” freshman out of Millbrook, NY was a four-star prospect and was ranked as the 10th-best tight end in his recruiting class by 247Sports.com.

Penn State defensive tackle De’Andre Cook, wide receiver Peter Gonzalez, linebacker Kari Jackson, defensive tackle T.A. Cunningham, defensive end Mylachi Williams, defensive tackle Liam Andrews, reserve quarterback Jaxon Smolik, defensive end Mason Robinson, linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson, defensive tackle Sam Siafa, linebacker Keon Wylie, defensive end Zuriah Fisher, defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, and tight end Jerry Cross are all questionable to play with undisclosed injuries on Saturday.

USC Trojans Game Notes

Trojans tight end Walter Matthews and linebacker Mason Cobb are both officially listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries this weekend. Matthews is a freshman and has yet to suit up for a game this season. Cobb is the team’s starting weak-side linebacker and has recorded 25 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and a touchdown in 4 games of action for the Trojans this season.

Penn State vs. USC Betting Trends

Penn State is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The over is 17-14 in Penn State’s games since the start of the 2022 season.

The over is 12-6 in USC’s games since the start of last season.

USC is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

USC is 4-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Penn State vs. USC Betting Prediction

USC was given a rude welcome to the Big Ten. The Trojans lost their first Big Ten game on the road against Michigan by a score of 27-24 on September 21st. USC then beat Wisconsin at home on September 28th by a score of 38-21. The Trojans then inexplicably lost at Minnesota last weekend 24-17. It’s possible they were looking ahead to this weekend’s monster matchup with Penn State.

History would favor USC in this matchup. The Trojans are 6-4 straight up all-time against Penn State and 3-0 straight up in the three matchups between these two teams that have taken place in this century. Another factor is where this game is being played. Both of USC’s losses came on the road. Penn State is 5-0 straight up this season, but they haven’t played a road game since Week 1’s August 31st game at West Virginia. It’s a long flight from University Park, PA to Los Angeles, and it seems safe to assume that the travel and time zone change could have a noticeable effect on the Nittany Lions. The public really likes Penn State in this game, but I don’t. I’m taking USC and the points at home in L.A. on Saturday afternoon.