Penn State vs. Purdue Prediction: Can Boilers avoid blowout?

Number 4 Penn State heads to West Lafayette to face unranked Purdue at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on CBS. Can the Boilermakers cover the 29.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Keep reading for our Penn State vs. Purdue betting prediction.

Penn State is 8-1 straight up this season and 4-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Illinois and their only loss came against Ohio State.

Purdue is 1-8 straight up this season and 2-7 against the spread. Their only win came against Indiana State and their worst loss came against Northwestern.

Penn State vs. Purdue Matchup & Betting Odds

355 Penn State (-29.5) at 356 Purdue Boilermakers (+29.5); o/u 50.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

TV: CBS

Penn State vs. Purdue Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton, running back Quinton Martin, tight end Joey Schlaffer, kicker Sander Sahaydak, linebacker Keon Wylie, wide receiver Kaden Saunders, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, safety Kevin Winston, and defensive tackle Coziah Izzard are all questionable for Saturday’s game with undisclosed injuries. Singleton is second on the team in rushing with 543 yards this season.

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and running back Cam Wallace are both listed as questionable with lower body injuries ahead of Saturday’s contest. Dennis-Sutton is listed as the team’s starting left defensive end, and he’s logged 16 total tackles and 2 sacks this season.

Purdue Boilermakers Game Notes

Boilermakers defensive lineman Jamarius Dinkins, defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis, and offensive lineman Joshua Sales are all listed as questionable for Saturday’s game with undisclosed ailments.

Purdue linebacker Winston Berglund (undisclosed), defensive end C.J. Madden (undisclosed), defensive back Markevious Brown (personal), and offensive lineman Jaekwon Bouldin (undisclosed) will all miss Saturday’s home date with Penn State.

Penn State vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Penn State is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The Nittany Lions are 2-4 ATS in conference games this season.

Purdue is 31-30 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2016 season.

Purdue is 28-26 ATS after a loss since the beginning of the 2016 season.

Penn State vs. Purdue Betting Prediction

Penn State will almost surely win this game. They’re favored by more than 4 touchdowns and have beaten Purdue outright each of the last 9 times they’ve played them. The Nittany Lions have had a bit of trouble covering as a favorite this year. Penn State is just 4-4 ATS as a favorite this season, and they’re 2-4 ATS in Big Ten play this year. Penn State has a big game against Minnesota next weekend, so there’s a possibility they could be looking ahead to that matchup on Saturday.

Purdue isn’t a good football team. Their only win this year was over FCS Indiana State. To be fair, Purdue did cover the number against Illinois, as they lost 50-49 against the Illini while being 22.5-point underdogs. This game likely won’t be that close, but it won’t need to be for the Boilers to cover. In a contrarian play, I’m taking Purdue and the points at home on Saturday afternoon.