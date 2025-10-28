Penn State vs Ohio State Betting Odds: Buckeyes laying too many points?

It what should have been a marquee Big Ten showdown, the Penn State Nittany Lions travel to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, November 1 2025 — and this Penn State vs Ohio State preview dives into why the 20.5-point line and 43.5 total present real betting value. We’ll cover the matchup, the odds, public lean, weather, and finish with my confident call.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop current odds 🏈

Game Information

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 PM ET (approximately) according to coverage.

Location: Ohio Stadium — Columbus, Ohio

TV / Stream: Likely FOX or Big Ten Network (check listings closer to game day)

Betting Odds

Spread: Penn State +20.5. Book listings show +20.5 for Penn State and –20.5 for Ohio State.

Total (O/U): 43.5. Many shops list Over/Under at 43.5.

Moneyline: Penn State priced around +1000 (or more) and Ohio State severely negative.

Public Betting Information

According to consensus and early picks:

On the spread, some analysts are leaning Penn State +20.5 , suggesting value on the underdog.

On the total, historical matchup trends favor the Under ; eight of the last ten meetings between these two went under the total.

Line movement shows spread opening lower (e.g., +20.0) and market drift toward +20.5 for Penn State.

Weather Report

As of current forecasts for Columbus on Saturday afternoon: Expect typical late-October conditions in central Ohio — likely cool, perhaps in the 50s-60s°F at kickoff, with possibility of wind. No major storms are projected as of now. With cooler weather and possible wind, it may slightly favour a slower tempo game and emphasize defense and rushing over big passing plays. (Always check updated local forecast closer to kickoff.)

📊 Lock in the best number before kickoff: Compare live odds & line movement 🔍

Penn State vs Ohio State Prediction

Take Penn State +20.5 and ride the underdog with value. The total lean is Under 43.5 given matchup history and style.

Why:

Line inflated and value on the underdog: Although Ohio State is dominant, this 20.5-point spread suggests the market expects a blowout. That’s risky given Penn State has recent ATS success vs Ohio State—even if SU wins are rare. Style and matchup favour containment: Ohio State’s offense is elite, but Penn State’s defense has shown it can keep things tighter than the public expects. Meanwhile, Penn State’s offense under a new QB has been shaky, which supports the total staying low. History of low-scoring meetings: The past 10 head-to-head matchups have resulted in the Under eight times. That suggests both teams play with defensive focus when facing each other.

Final pick

Bet: Penn State +20.5

Final score prediction: Ohio State 27, Penn State 12 (Ohio State wins but doesn’t cover; total = 39, Under 43.5).

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or contact the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential 24/7 support and helpline information.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For more details, please see our Affiliate Disclosure.