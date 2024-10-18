Oregon vs. Purdue Prediction: Let Down Spot for Ducks?

The Oregon Ducks are fresh off of a big time top 5 win and will now head to Indiana to take on the Boilermakers on Friday night. Purdue enters this contest with a 1-5 record but gave 23rd ranked Illinois a run for their money taking them to OT. Can they do the same against Oregon? The Ducks are 28.5 point favorites and this Oregon vs. Purdue matchup kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oregon Ducks (-28.5) at Purdue Boilermakers (+28.5) o/u 61

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 18, 2024

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Spoilermakers

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Purdue. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon Ducks

The Ducks had their first big test of the season and came out on top, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31. Dillon Gabriel completed 23 of his 34 pass attempts for 341 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 32 yards and a touchdown. Jordan James continues to find success running the ball, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown. This is his 4th game of the season reaching the century mark. The defense gave up 326 yards passing and 4.3 yards per rush attempt. They forced one fumble and had one sack.

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue kicked off the season with a win over Indiana State but have lost the last 5 games. Last week was a 50-49 loss to Illinois in overtime. Purdue actually held a lead late in this game after scoring 2 touchdowns in less than a minute. But Illinois marched back down the field to tie the game with a field goal and a Purdue two point conversion to win the game failed. Redshirt freshman Ryan Browne had his first career start and did not disappoint. He completed 18 of 26 pass attempts for 297 yards and 3 touchdowns. On top of that, he rushed for another 118 yards. Devin Mockobee added another 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Purdue offense did not have any turnovers but the defense did force a fumble. They also had 5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss compared to Illinois’ 1 sack and 3 tackles for loss. Ryan Browne was confirmed to be getting the start once again on Friday night.

Oregon vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Oregon is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 away games

The UNDER is 8-6 in Oregon’s last 14 games

Purdue is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 8-3 in Purdue’s last 11 games

Oregon vs. Purdue Prediction:

I’ll take Purdue to cover the 28.5 point spread at home on Friday night. The Boilermakers haven’t looked great at all this season, with their defense one of the worst in the country giving up 47 points per game. But the offense may have found some life in dual threat QB Ryan Browne. The Ducks are making the long trip to Indiana on a short week after a very hard fought win over Ohio State. They have two ranked matchups on the horizon in Illinois and Michigan. Star defensive end Jordan Burch who has 5 sacks on the season is still questionable to go on Friday night. Before Saturday’s win over Ohio State the Ducks were 1-4 ATS. They didn’t cover the 23.5 points against UCLA and they didn’t cover the 22.5 points against Michigan State. We saw them pull the starters early in the 4th quarter of a 31 point game against Michigan State. Outside of the rivalry game against Oregon State and OSU on Saturday, the offense hasn’t looked super impressive for the Ducks. I think Purdue will be able to put up enough points at home. Take the 4 touchdowns in West Lafayette on Friday night.

Oregon vs. Purdue Prediction: Purdue +28.5