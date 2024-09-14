Oregon vs. Oregon State CFB Prediction: Can Ducks Finally Find Footing?

Number 9 Oregon heads to Corvallis to face unranked Oregon State at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on FOX. Can the Ducks cover the 17-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Oregon vs. Oregon State betting prediction.

Oregon is 2-0 straight up this season and 0-2 against the spread. They beat Idaho in Week 1 and toppled Boise State last week.

Oregon State is 2-0 straight up this season and 1-1 against the spread. They defeated Idaho State in Week 1 and beat San Diego State last weekend.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Matchup & Betting Odds

139 Oregon Ducks (-17) at 140 Oregon State Beavers (+17); o/u 49.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

TV: FOX

Oregon vs. Oregon State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Oregon State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Oregon has 10 players listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries this weekend. They are tight end Travis Brashear, kicker Andrew Boyle, wide receiver Jack Ressler, defensive back Dakoda Fields, defensive back Ify Obidegwu, defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner, offensive lineman Dave Iuli, defensive back Jahlil Florence, offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Jack Ressler is a four-star freshman wide receiver, and Gary Bryant Jr. caught 30 passes for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Ducks last season.

Oregon State Beavers Game Notes

Oregon State wide receiver Jamai East (undisclosed) and defensive lineman Kelze Howard (knee) will both miss Saturday’s game against Oregon. East caught 1 pass for 10 yards last season.

Beavers wide receiver Jailen Holmes (undisclosed), wide receiver Jimmy Valsin (knee), wide receiver Darrius Clemons (undisclosed), and defensive lineman Tygee Hill (undisclosed) are all questionable for this weekend’s contest.

Valsin had 11 catches for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns playing for the Beavers last year. Darrius Clemons recorded 3 catches for 33 yards as a member of Michigan last season.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Oregon is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

The Ducks are 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games against the Beavers.

Oregon State is 11-7 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

The Beavers are 10-3 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2022 season.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Prediction

I have not been impressed by Oregon this season. The Ducks were favored by 49 points against Idaho in Week 1 and only won 24-14. In Week 2, Oregon was favored by 18 points over Boise State, and they managed to squeak out a 37-34 win on a last-second field goal. The difference may be at the quarterback position. The Ducks had veteran Bo Nix as their signal-caller last season, but he now plays for the Denver Broncos.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning brought in former Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel to run the offense this year, and the results have been mixed. Gabriel has posted a QBR of 53.4 this season, which ranks 66th in the country. The Ducks’ offense is averaging 5.9 yards per play this season. Last year Oregon was gaining an average of 7.6 yards per play. It just seems like Oregon’s offense isn’t quite as explosive this season as it was last season. That matters when trying to cover a big number on the road in a rivalry game. It also helps that Oregon State is an FBS-best 16-3 ATS at home since the start of the 2021 season. For those reasons, I’m taking the Beavers and the points at home on Saturday afternoon.