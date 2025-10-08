Oregon vs Indiana Odds — Public Betting & Pick

The Oregon vs Indiana odds tell the story of a top-10 collision in Eugene: No. 3 Oregon’s tempo offense and depth at the skill spots versus No. 7 Indiana’s disciplined back seven and late-game poise. Coming out of the bye, both staffs had two weeks to scheme; meanwhile, Oregon vs Indiana odds tightened from double-digits to a single-score spread as bettors weighed Autzen’s edge, a wet Saturday forecast, and potential secondary help returning for IU. Below, we stack opening vs current numbers, public tickets, injuries, weather, trends, and buy/sell points so you can price this market precisely.

Oregon vs Indiana — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 3 Oregon Ducks

No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 3 Oregon Ducks Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Venue: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

Oregon vs Indiana Odds — Open (Oct 7)

Spread: Oregon −10 / Indiana +10

Oregon −10 / Indiana +10 Moneyline: Oregon −290 / Indiana +240

Oregon −290 / Indiana +240 Total: 53.5

53.5 Notes: Books posted double-digit Ducks; early dog interest trimmed the price quickly.

Current Odds — Live Board (as of Oct 7, 2025, 8:30 PM ET)

Spread: Oregon −7.5 (−110) / Indiana +7.5 (−110)

Oregon −7.5 (−110) / Indiana +7.5 (−110) Moneyline: Oregon −300 / Indiana +240

Oregon −300 / Indiana +240 Total: 55.5

55.5 Move (open → now): Spread −10 → −7.5 (toward IU); Total 53.5 → 55.5 (Over money).

Public Betting — Tickets

ATS tickets: Slight majority leaning Indiana +7.5

Slight majority leaning Indiana +7.5 Total tickets: Majority on Over 55.5

Majority on Over 55.5 Read: With the Oregon vs Indiana odds already adjusted toward the dog, late moves may hinge on weather and any firm injury confirmations. Books would prefer Ducks −7.5/−8.5 and Under by kickoff.

Injuries & Weather

Indiana: Key corner help expected back; monitor final statuses on Friday/Saturday.

Key corner help expected back; monitor final statuses on Friday/Saturday. Oregon: No major new downgrades out of the bye; receiver depth remains a strength.

No major new downgrades out of the bye; receiver depth remains a strength. Weather: Rain likely, around 60°F with a light breeze — totals and explosive-play props are sensitive here.

Oregon vs Indiana Betting Trends

Line movement: Open ~Oregon −10 → current −7.5; market respected the dog early.

Open ~Oregon −10 → current −7.5; market respected the dog early. Totals: 53.5 → 55.5 as Over tickets out-paced Under through mid-week.

53.5 → 55.5 as Over tickets out-paced Under through mid-week. Spot: Both off byes; Autzen tilt with rain in the forecast and national TV stage.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Oregon −7.5 (−110)

Buy up to: −8 (−110 or better)

−8 (−110 or better) Sell down to: −6.5 (to −125)

−6.5 (to −125) Alt angles: If weather worsens, consider a small Under 55.5; Oregon 1H −3.5 for fast-start correlation.

