Oregon State vs. Oregon Prediction: Can Oregon win by 5+ TDs?

Unranked Oregon State heads to Eugene to face #6 Oregon at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on the Big Ten Network. Can the Ducks cover the 34.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Oregon State vs. Oregon betting prediction.

Oregon State is 0-3 straight up and 0-3 against the spread this year. They have yet to win a game this season, and their worst loss came against Fresno State.

Oregon is 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread this year. They haven’t lost yet this season, and their best win came against Northwestern.

Oregon State vs. Oregon Matchup & Betting Odds

351 Oregon State Beavers (+34.5) at 352 Oregon Ducks (-34.5); o/u 56.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 20, 2025

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: Big Ten Network

Oregon State vs. Oregon Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently, so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon State Beavers Game Notes

Oregon State offensive lineman Jacob Strand, cornerback Noble Thomas Jr., tight end Jackson Bowers, and defensive lineman Tevita Pome’e are all questionable to play this weekend with undisclosed injuries. Strand and Pome’e are starters at their respective positions, while Thomas and Bowers are backups at their respective spots.

Beavers cornerback TJ Crandall (foot) and offensive lineman Tyler Voltin (knee) are also both listed as questionable to play against the Ducks on Saturday.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Oregon wide receiver Jack Ressler, wide receiver Dillon Gresham, offensive lineman Bryce Boulton, cornerback Dorian Brew, linebacker Brayden Platt, linebacker Dylan Williams, running back Noah Whittington, cornerback Sione Laulea, and backup quarterback Austin Novosad are all questionable to play against Oregon State on Saturday with undisclosed injuries.

The biggest potential loss of the group listed above is Noah Whittington. Whittington is the Ducks’ starting running back and primary kickoff returner. The senior from Fort Valley, GA, has 14 carries for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2 games of action this season.

Oregon State vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Oregon State is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Beavers are 2-5 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Oregon is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games against Oregon State.

The Ducks are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Oregon State vs. Oregon Betting Prediction

I like Oregon to win big in this matchup. The Ducks currently lead the nation in scoring margin at +43.0 points per game. Oregon has won each of its home games by 46+ points this season, while scoring at least 59 points in both of those contests. A few other numbers will help bolster the case for the Ducks on Saturday.

Oregon is 5-4 ATS as the home team and 3-2 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season. What’s more, the Ducks are 8-7 ATS as a favorite and 8-7 ATS after a win since the beginning of last year’s campaign. For all of those reasons, I’m taking Oregon in this one. The pick is the Ducks -34.5 points over the Beavers at Bovada.lv.