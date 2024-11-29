Oregon State vs. Boise State Prediction: Will the Over Cash?

The Oregon State Beavers head to Boise to take on the Broncos on Friday morning. This is a 10 am local time kick. The Beavers are coming off of a big home win last Saturday and are currently 5-6 on the season. Boise State remains in contention for a playoff spot with a 10-1 record. They are currently 18.5 point favorites and this Oregon State vs. Boise State match up kicks off 12:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oregon State Beavers (+18.5) at Boise State Broncos (-18.5); o/u 57.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 29, 2024

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Broncos

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oregon State Beavers

It’s been a tough season for the Beavers, as they were on a 5 game losing streak before last week, where they pulled off an upset 41-38 over Washington State. Oregon State was 10.5 point underdogs but won outright. Ben Gulbranson completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 294 yards. He also had 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Anthony Hankerson was the lead back with 83 rush yards. The defense had 2 fumble recoveries. Gulbranson looks set to start again on Friday. He has 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions in 3 games this season.

Boise State Broncos

The Broncos struggled a bit in their last game, beating a 2-9 Wyoming team 17-13. They were 22.5 point favorites in this matchup. Boise State converted on just 1 of 10 3rd down attempts and 0-2 on 4th down. Maddux Madsen completed 14 of 26 pass attempts for 167 yards. Ashton Jeanty broke one for 61 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 169. The defense didn’t have an interception or a forced fumble and only had 2 sacks.

Oregon State vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Oregon State is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 away games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Oregon State’s last 6 games against Boise State

Boise State is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games

The OVER is 4-1 in Boise State’s last 5 home games

Oregon State vs. Boise State Prediction

Take the over 57.5 in this matchup. Boise State is 2nd in the country in points per game averaging 39.7. But on their home field they are averaging 47.8 which is first in the country. The offense struggled last week for just 17 points and they will look to get going again against a Beavers defense that ranks 100th allowing 31 points per game. They are also 115th against the run allowing 5.3 yards per rush attempt. Boise State struggled on 3rd downs last week but Oregon State ranks 98th in opp. third down conversions. Meanwhile Ben Gulbranson is coming off of a 294 yard 3 total touchdown game. The Beavers will be firing away on a Broncos defense that is 104th in opp. yards per pass attempt and 102nd in opp. yards per completion. Oregon State is sitting at 5 wins on the season so if they don’t pull off the upset, the season is over. They will be giving the Broncos everything they got.

Oregon State vs. Boise State Prediction: Over 57.5