Ole Miss vs Tulane Odds: Picks, Market Read & Best Bets (Week 4)

Back in Oxford, No. 13 Ole Miss welcomes Tulane for a non-conference tilt on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET. We unpack Ole Miss vs. Tulane odds, a price-sensitive market read, live public-splits link, key injuries, weather, and our best bets. Track updates through kickoff on our College Football homepage and monitor action on the CFB public betting chart.

Snapshot: Game Info & TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT)

3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, MS

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, MS TV / Streaming: ESPN / ESPN app

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Odds & Market Read

Spread: Rebels −11.5 to −13.5 (shop −12/−11.5); Tulane +11.5 to +13.5

Moneyline: Rebels ~−440 to −465 / Tulane ~+330 to +350

Total (O/U): 61.0–61.5

Market read: Books are defending the 10–14 corridor. If you like Ole Miss, prioritize −11.5/−12 and avoid paying −14; Green Wave backers should hunt +13.5 or better. Totals are sticky around 61; Over buyers typically prefer 61.0 flat, while Under interest appears at 61.5–62. Buy/Sell: Buy OLE −12 or better; Buy TUL +13.5 or better; Over 61.0 / Under 61.5+.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Betting Splits & Public Money

Public lean: Majority of tickets land on Ole Miss ATS in the −12/−13 zone; sharper dog money shows closer to +13.5/+14.

Line movement: Market toggled between −11.5 and −13.5; quick resistance above −13. Totals holding near 61–61.5 with juice flips.

Key Injuries & Weather Impact

Tulane: OL continuity is the watch item against Ole Miss’ pressure looks; any late downgrade elevates sack/negative-play risk.

OL continuity is the watch item against Ole Miss’ pressure looks; any late downgrade elevates sack/negative-play risk. Ole Miss: Skill depth remains strong; WR/RB rotations give multiple explosives paths if protection holds.

Weather: Warm, light breeze in Oxford; minimal impact on pace or kicking. A clean track favors explosives and red-zone TDs over FGs.

College Football Betting Trends That Matter

Key number 14: Market rarely sits long above −13.5; dog value improves rapidly as it nears +14.

Market rarely sits long above −13.5; dog value improves rapidly as it nears +14. Explosives vs. containment: Ole Miss creates chunk plays; Tulane must limit early down busts to avoid a possessions crunch.

Ole Miss creates chunk plays; Tulane must limit early down busts to avoid a possessions crunch. Finishing drives: Red-zone TD rate will determine whether 61s go Over or stall Under on short FGs.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

Side: Ole Miss −12 or better (price sensitive; pass at −14). If +14 appears, Tulane becomes the sharper side.

Total: Over 61.0 (prefer flat 61; pass at 62 unless weather is pristine and pace looks fast).

Portfolio idea: Rebels ML + Over alt 59.5 (small, price-dependent) to map an explosives-driven script.

How to Watch & Stream the Game

Kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (stream via ESPN app). Local radio & school streams are available in-market.

See more CFB odds and previews on our College Football homepage.

Explosives should define it: we like Ole Miss so long as you can grab −12 or better, with a lean Over 61. If +14 surfaces, Tulane becomes the value side. Don’t pay a bad number.

