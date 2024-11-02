Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Prediction: Can Razorbacks hang tough?

Number 19 Ole Miss heads to Fayetteville to face unranked Arkansas at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. Can the Rebels cover the 7.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. Arkansas betting prediction.

Ole Miss is 6-2 straight up this season and 5-3 against the spread. Their best win came against South Carolina, and their worst loss came against Kentucky.

Arkansas is 5-3 straight up this season and 6-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Tennessee, and their worst loss came against Oklahoma State.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Matchup & Betting Odds

333 Ole Miss Rebels (-7.5) at 334 Arkansas Razorbacks (+7.5); o/u 54.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Ole Miss. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Rebels running back Rashad Amos (undisclosed), safety Andy Jaffe (undisclosed), cornerback Cedrick Beavers (undisclosed), and running back Logan Diggs (knee) will all miss Saturday’s road date with Arkansas.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Nate Kalepo, running back Matt Jones, and wide receiver Tre Harris are all listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries for this weekend’s contest. Harris leads the team with 987 receiving yards this season and Jones is second on the club with 222 rushing yards on the campaign.

Arkansas Razorbacks Game Notes

Razorbacks defensive back Tevis Metcalf is questionable to play on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Metcalf is listed as the team’s backup nickel back on the depth chart.

Arkansas running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (leg), starting kicker Kyle Ramsey (undisclosed), and defensive back Jaylon Braxton (undisclosed) will all miss Saturday’s home date with Ole Miss.

Kyle Ramsey is 7 for 12 on field goal attempts and 23 for 23 on extra point attempts this season. He’ll likely be replaced in the lineup by backup kicker Matt Shipley. Shipley has converted 5 of 6 field goal tries and has made all 9 of his extra point attempts this year.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Rebels are 10-5-2 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Arkansas is 2-3 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Arkansas is 6-11 ATS as the home team since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Betting Prediction

Ole Miss is one of only 3 FBS teams to average over 500 yards per game of total offense this season. The Rebels are third in the country in total offense with 504.9 yards per game. What’s more, they rank 8th in the nation in yards per play, 28th in points per play, 21st in points per game, and 3rd in yards per pass attempt this season.

The Rebels’ senior quarterback is Jaxson Dart. The former USC Trojan has thrown for 2,695 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions this season while posting the 11th-best QBR in the country this year (82.3). Dart has also carried the ball 67 times for 207 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. He’s one of the more underrated quarterbacks in college football and he is leading one of the best units in the FBS in 2024. Ole Miss has scored at least 26 points in 3 straight games, and I like them to extend that streak to four games here. I’m not sure how Arkansas will be able to score enough to keep up with Ole Miss on Saturday. For that reason and more, I’m laying the points with the Rebels on the road in this one.