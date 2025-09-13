Oklahoma vs. Temple Prediction: Can Oklahoma win big in Philly?

Number 13 Oklahoma heads to Philadelphia to face unranked Temple at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2 on Saturday afternoon. Can the Owls cover the 23.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Keep reading for our Oklahoma vs. Temple betting prediction.

Oklahoma is 2-0 straight up and 1-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Michigan, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Temple is 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread this year. Their best win came against UMass, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Oklahoma vs. Temple Matchup & Betting Odds

115 Oklahoma Sooners (-23.5) at 116 Temple Owls (+23.5); o/u 52.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 13, 2025

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN2

Oklahoma vs. Temple Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Temple. That said, this page is updated frequently, so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum (hamstring), cornerback Eli Bowen (leg), wide receiver Jayden Gibson (knee), wide receiver JaVonnie Gibson (leg), and wide receiver KJ Daniels (undisclosed) are all officially listed as questionable to play against Temple this weekend. With three wide receivers’ injury status up in the air, the Sooners will likely lean on starting wideouts Keontez Lewis, Deion Burks, and Isaiah Sategna III. Burks leads the team with 14 catches for 189 yards in 2 games of action this year.

Temple Owls Game Notes

Temple quarterback Evan Simon was terrific in his team’s 55-7 blowout win over Howard last weekend. The 6’3” senior completed 8 of 10 passes for 174 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. Simon also logged 8 carries for 34 yards and posted a QBR of 92.0 in the victory.

Owls running back Jay Ducker also played well against the Bison last Saturday. The Omaha, NE, native recorded 10 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, with a long carry of 32 yards. Ducker is leading the team in rushing with 29 carries for 215 yards this season.

Oklahoma vs. Temple Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The Sooners are 4-7 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Temple is 8-6 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Temple is 9-5 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

Oklahoma vs. Temple Betting Prediction

This has the potential to be a trap game for Oklahoma. The Sooners face #24 Auburn at home next weekend. Auburn’s quarterback, Jackson Arnold, was the starter for Oklahoma last year before transferring. It would be understandable (but not advisable) for the Sooners to be looking ahead to their game against the Tigers next weekend.

Temple’s two results this year are encouraging. The Owls crushed UMass 42-10 in Week 1, then followed that up with a 55-7 drubbing of Howard last weekend. A couple of numbers also make the case for Temple here. The Owls are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games overall and 6-1 ATS as the home team since the start of last season. Additionally, Temple is 4-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last year’s campaign. In what figures to be a shootout, I like the Owls to cover the considerable spread at home against the Sooners on Saturday. The pick is Temple +23.5 points over Oklahoma at Bovada.lv.