Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Oklahoma vs. Auburn: Which team gets back in the win column?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Oklahoma vs. Auburn

    The Oklahoma Sooners will head to Auburn to take on Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. With the Sooners listed as 2.0-point favorites and the total at 45.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Oklahoma vs. Auburn prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    179 Oklahoma (-2.0) at 180 Auburn (+2.0); o/u 45.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

    Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

    TV: ABC

    Oklahoma vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 78% of bets are on Oklahoma. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

    Oklahoma dropped to 3-1 after losing to Tennessee by 10 points against Tennessee on September 21st. Michael Hawkins will make his first career start as the Sooners travel to face the Tigers on Saturday.

    Auburn Tigers Game Notes

    Auburn fell to .500 after losing to Arkansas by a score of 24-14 on September 21st. The Tigers have struggled with their quarterback play so far this season. It is still unclear on who will starting for the Tigers on Saturday, it appears Payton Thorne will get the first reps.

    Oklahoma vs. Auburn BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Oklahoma. The Tigers are a mess, if either Brown or Thorne starts for Auburn I don’t think either guy gives them a great chance to win. On the other side Oklahoma will start Michael Hawkins who I am excited to watch play a full game. Hawkins gave some life to the Sooners offense last week against the Vols and seems like the better option at this points. Sooners get back on track against a struggling Auburn team.

    Oklahoma vs. Auburn Prediction: Oklahoma -2.0

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com