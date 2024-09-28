Oklahoma vs. Auburn: Which team gets back in the win column?

The Oklahoma Sooners will head to Auburn to take on Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. With the Sooners listed as 2.0-point favorites and the total at 45.5 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Oklahoma vs. Auburn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

179 Oklahoma (-2.0) at 180 Auburn (+2.0); o/u 45.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

TV: ABC

Oklahoma vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 78% of bets are on Oklahoma. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Oklahoma dropped to 3-1 after losing to Tennessee by 10 points against Tennessee on September 21st. Michael Hawkins will make his first career start as the Sooners travel to face the Tigers on Saturday.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Auburn fell to .500 after losing to Arkansas by a score of 24-14 on September 21st. The Tigers have struggled with their quarterback play so far this season. It is still unclear on who will starting for the Tigers on Saturday, it appears Payton Thorne will get the first reps.

Oklahoma vs. Auburn BETTING PREDICTION

Take Oklahoma. The Tigers are a mess, if either Brown or Thorne starts for Auburn I don’t think either guy gives them a great chance to win. On the other side Oklahoma will start Michael Hawkins who I am excited to watch play a full game. Hawkins gave some life to the Sooners offense last week against the Vols and seems like the better option at this points. Sooners get back on track against a struggling Auburn team.

Oklahoma vs. Auburn Prediction: Oklahoma -2.0