Oklahoma State vs. BYU CFB Prediction: Can BYU stay unbeaten ATS?

Unranked Oklahoma State heads to Provo to face #13 BYU at 10:15 PM ET on ESPN on Friday night. Can the Cougars cover the 9.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Oklahoma State vs. BYU betting prediction.

Oklahoma State is 3-3 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Arkansas, and their worst loss came against West Virginia.

BYU is 6-0 straight up this season and 6-0 against the spread. Their best win came against Kansas State, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Matchup & Betting Odds

321 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+9.5) at 322 BYU Cougars (-9.5); o/u 52.5

10:15 p.m. ET, Friday, October 18, 2024

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on BYU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Cowboys starting right tackle Jake Springfield and backup middle linebacker Justin Wright are both listed as questionable for Friday’s game with undisclosed injuries.

Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver (foot) and running back AJ Green (leg) will both sit out Friday’s contest. Oliver has 4 total tackles, a sack, and a pass defended in 2 games of action this season. Green had 67 carries for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns while playing for Arkansas last season.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (undisclosed), running back LJ Martin (ankle) and offensive lineman Joe Brown (knee) will all miss Friday’s home date with Oklahoma State.

Ropati has 30 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown this season while Martin has recorded 29 totes for 136 yards and 2 scores on the campaign.

With their top 2 running backs out, BYU will likely use a combination of junior Miles Davis, freshman Pokaiaua Haunga, and freshman Sione I Moa at the halfback spot. All three players have more than 10 carries and more than 50 rushing yards so far this season.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The Cowboys are 3-5 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

BYU is 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

BYU is 6-3 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Betting Prediction

The wheels might be coming off for head coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State. After a promising 3-0 start to this season, the Cowboys have gone sharply downhill. Oklahoma State lost by 3 points at home to a ranked (at the time) Utah team on September 21st. Then the Cowboys got blown out at Kansas State 42-20 on September 28th. Next, Oklahoma State got smoked by West Virginia at home 38-14 on October 5th. They haven’t played a game since, so they’ll have some extended rest heading into this game. I’m not sure how much that will matter. BYU is 6-4 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2018 season.

The Cougars have been one of the pleasant surprises of the college football world this year. BYU is 6-0 straight up and 6-0 ATS this season. Army is the only other team in the FBS that is undefeated against the number in 2024.

The Cougars have been doing it with defense. BYU is 9th in the country in opponent points per play and 8th in opponent yards per play this season. Since scoring 45 points against Tulsa in Week 3, Oklahoma State hasn’t scored more than 20 points in the 3 games they’ve played since that contest. I think BYU’s defense will be too much for a struggling Oklahoma State squad to handle. I’m laying the points with the Cougars at home on Friday night.