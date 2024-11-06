Ohio vs. Kent State Prediction: Are Bobcats laying too many points?

The Ohio vs. Kent State MAC matchup will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. With the Bobcats laying 19 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 53 points, what’s the smart bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ohio Bobcats (-19) at Kent State Golden Flashes (+19); o/u 53

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

TV: ESPNU

Ohio vs. Kent State Public Betting: Bettors Love Bobcats

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Ohio. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Navarro throws for 231 yards, two scores

Parker Navarro completed 14 of 19 passes for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 47-16 victory versus Buffalo. He also had 13 rushes for 81 yards. After a tough blowout and performance this past week against Miami-Ohio, Navarro bounced back with two touchdowns against the Bulls. The senior quarterback logged his first game of the season with 250 or more passing yards, and he also saw some success on the rushing side of the ball though he didn’t get a rushing touchdown. He’ll look to build on this performance as the Bobcats take on Kent State on Nov. 6.

Ulatowski throws three TDs, two picks

Tommy Ulatowski was 12-for-24 passing for 114 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 52-21 defeat to Western Michigan. He also had 11 rushes for 29 yards. Ulatowski did end the game with three touchdowns, but two of these came in the fourth quarter when the game was already over. The junior has now been the starting quarterback for the Golden Flashes since Week 5, but he hasn’t been extremely efficient and still hasn’t won a game at this point in the season.

Ohio vs. Kent State Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Ohio’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Kent State

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Ohio’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kent State’s last 5 games when playing at home against Ohio

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Kent State’s last 5 games at home

Ohio vs. Kent State Prediction

Take Ohio. The Bobcats were a 24.5-point favorites a year ago and while they were at home, they still blew the Golden Flashes out, 42-17. I expect the same tonight. Kent State is awful. The Golden Flashes allowed 52 points to Western Michigan in their last game and scored just six points at Bowling Green three weeks ago. They also lost to a bad Ball State team and were hammered 52-33 by Eastern Michigan as a 14-point dog.

As for Ohio, the Bobcats routed Buffalo 47-16 as a 3.5-point favorite and have won three out of their last four games.

Ohio vs. Kent State Prediction: Ohio Bobcats -19