Notre Dame vs Boston College Odds & Pick: Will Fighting Irish Cruise?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return to South Bend for a Week 10 showdown with the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The Irish enter this matchup as massive 28.5-point favorites with an over/under of 56.5. This Notre Dame vs Boston College prediction examines the odds, public betting trends, weather forecast, and a confident expert pick with a projected final score.

Game Information

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Kickoff: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Notre Dame Stadium — South Bend, IN

TV: NBC

Notre Dame vs Boston College Betting Odds

Per Bovada, Notre Dame is a -28.5 favorite, while the total sits at 56.5. The Irish are also heavily juiced on the moneyline at -5000, with Boston College priced at +1500 to shock the nation. The line reflects a major gap in team strength, with Notre Dame riding a dominant stretch of play and Boston College struggling on both sides of the ball against elite competition.

Public Betting Information

Public betting data from The Spread’s College Football Public Betting Chart shows roughly 70% of spread bets have come in on Notre Dame -28.5, while about 57% of total wagers favor the Over 56.5. Bettors appear confident Notre Dame will cruise behind a relentless offense and a defense capable of holding Boston College to limited production.

Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction

Expert Pick: Notre Dame -28.5

This matchup is lopsided on paper — and likely on the scoreboard, too. Notre Dame has been a model of balance this season, led by an offense averaging over 40 points per game and a defense ranked near the top nationally in scoring prevention. Quarterback efficiency and offensive line dominance have turned the Irish into one of the most reliable favorites in college football.

Boston College, meanwhile, lacks the playmakers and line depth to trade punches for four quarters. The Eagles have been inconsistent in red-zone execution and turnover-prone on the road — a dangerous combination against an elite, opportunistic Notre Dame defense. Expect the Irish to set the tone early and pull away with ease.

Final Score Prediction:

Notre Dame 48 — Boston College 13

