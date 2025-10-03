Notre Dame vs Boise State Odds, Tickets & Pick

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 7:36 am by Michael Cash

It’s a GREEN OUT in South Bend as the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Boise State Broncos at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. Our Notre Dame vs Boise State odds preview lines up opening numbers vs. the current board, adds a public tickets read (no money %), highlights injuries and weather, and closes with an expert pick plus buy/sell points. For live prices across books, check our College Football Odds, then keep the CFB public betting chart and the CFB hub handy.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Boise State Broncos

No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Boise State Broncos Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC / Peacock

NBC / Peacock Venue: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, IN)

Notre Dame vs Boise State odds — Opening numbers

Spread (open): Notre Dame −20.5

Notre Dame −20.5 Moneyline (open): Notre Dame ~−1250 / Boise State ~+740

Notre Dame ~−1250 / Boise State ~+740 Total (open): 63.5–64.5

63.5–64.5 Notes: Books posted a three-score favorite with an Over leaning into the low-mid 60s.

Notre Dame vs Boise State betting line — Current market

Spread (now): Notre Dame −21 (some −21 −105 / +21 −115)

Notre Dame −21 (some −21 −105 / +21 −115) Moneyline (now): Notre Dame ~−1200 / Boise State ~+700

Notre Dame ~−1200 / Boise State ~+700 Total (now): 63.0

63.0 Market read: Support on the favorite nudged the spread to the key 21 while totals cooled half-a-point from the opener.

Public tickets — Notre Dame vs Boise State trends

ATS tickets: Majority on Notre Dame at −20.5/−21.

Majority on Notre Dame at −20.5/−21. Total tickets: Lean to the Over in the low-63 range.

Lean to the Over in the low-63 range. Read: If +21.5 appears, expect some Boise buyback; otherwise public support stays with the Irish.

Injuries & weather

Notre Dame: Secondary trending healthier; rotation pieces expected to dress.

Secondary trending healthier; rotation pieces expected to dress. Boise State: Skill spots mostly intact; keep an eye on WR availability in final reports.

Skill spots mostly intact; keep an eye on WR availability in final reports. Weather: Seasonable afternoon in South Bend — upper-60s, light breeze — minimal totals impact.

Trends that matter

Notre Dame’s offense has cleared 40+ in multiple outings; market totals reflect finishing power.

As a large road dog, Boise often attracts late tickets if +21.5 or better pops before kick.

Irish home favorites have held serve ATS more often when defense generates short fields.

Expert pick & buy points

Pick: Notre Dame −21 (flat). Irish firepower plus situational edges justify a three-TD number; buy smaller if you only find −21.5.

Buy up to: −21 (reduced stake at −21.5)

−21 (reduced stake at −21.5) Sell down to: −20.5 if you want a parlay anchor

−20.5 if you want a parlay anchor Alt options: Team total Over for Notre Dame if books shade −21.5 near even money.

