Notre Dame vs Boise State Odds, Tickets & Pick

byAnthony Rome
October 3, 2025
Last Updated on October 3, 2025 7:36 am by Michael Cash

It’s a GREEN OUT in South Bend as the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Boise State Broncos at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. Our Notre Dame vs Boise State odds preview lines up opening numbers vs. the current board, adds a public tickets read (no money %), highlights injuries and weather, and closes with an expert pick plus buy/sell points. For live prices across books, check our College Football Odds, then keep the CFB public betting chart and the CFB hub handy.

Game Snapshot

  • Matchup: No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Boise State Broncos
  • Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBC / Peacock
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, IN)

Notre Dame vs Boise State odds — Opening numbers

  • Spread (open): Notre Dame −20.5
  • Moneyline (open): Notre Dame ~−1250 / Boise State ~+740
  • Total (open): 63.5–64.5
  • Notes: Books posted a three-score favorite with an Over leaning into the low-mid 60s.

Notre Dame vs Boise State betting line — Current market

  • Spread (now): Notre Dame −21 (some −21 −105 / +21 −115)
  • Moneyline (now): Notre Dame ~−1200 / Boise State ~+700
  • Total (now): 63.0
  • Market read: Support on the favorite nudged the spread to the key 21 while totals cooled half-a-point from the opener.

Public tickets — Notre Dame vs Boise State trends

  • ATS tickets: Majority on Notre Dame at −20.5/−21.
  • Total tickets: Lean to the Over in the low-63 range.
  • Read: If +21.5 appears, expect some Boise buyback; otherwise public support stays with the Irish.

Injuries & weather

  • Notre Dame: Secondary trending healthier; rotation pieces expected to dress.
  • Boise State: Skill spots mostly intact; keep an eye on WR availability in final reports.
  • Weather: Seasonable afternoon in South Bend — upper-60s, light breeze — minimal totals impact.

Trends that matter

  • Notre Dame’s offense has cleared 40+ in multiple outings; market totals reflect finishing power.
  • As a large road dog, Boise often attracts late tickets if +21.5 or better pops before kick.
  • Irish home favorites have held serve ATS more often when defense generates short fields.

Expert pick & buy points

Pick: Notre Dame −21 (flat). Irish firepower plus situational edges justify a three-TD number; buy smaller if you only find −21.5.

  • Buy up to: −21 (reduced stake at −21.5)
  • Sell down to: −20.5 if you want a parlay anchor
  • Alt options: Team total Over for Notre Dame if books shade −21.5 near even money.

