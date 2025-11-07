Northwestern vs USC Picks – Odds & Winning Prediction

LOS ANGELES, CA — Friday night at the Coliseum brings a top 25 spotlight game between No. 20 USC and Northwestern. The Northwestern vs USC odds list the ranked Trojans as 14-point favorites with a 51-point total (9:00 PM ET, FS1). USC looks to rebound from a rough October stretch, while Northwestern seeks to play spoiler on road to bolster bowl hopes. Our Northwestern vs USC picks let you know if Northwestern has enough to cover a two-touchdown spread on the road or if the Total might be the safer play tonight in LA.

How to Watch Northwestern vs USC

📅 Friday, Nov 7, 2025

⏰ 9:00 PM ET

📺 FS1

🏟 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA)

Northwestern vs USC Odds — Week 11

Spread: USC –14 (–115)

Total: 51 (O –115 / U –105)

Moneyline: USC –625; Northwestern +430

Matchup Breakdown

USC continues to lean on its high-powered offense led by its veteran quarterback and speedy receivers. Northwestern’s defense is disciplined but thin against elite speed, and its offense ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten in explosive plays. The key question for bettors is whether the Wildcats can generate enough pressure to disrupt USC’s timing and keep this within two scores.

Despite Northwestern’s improvement under its new staff, USC’s talent edge and home crowd should dictate the tempo. Expect USC to open up the playbook early and look for explosives after a week of criticism on offense. If Northwestern can avoid turnovers and sustain drives, the Under could sneak through late.

Public Betting Snapshot

Public tickets: 59% on USC –14; 41% on Northwestern +14.

Opening line: USC –16.5 (–110); Current: –14 (–115).

Totals steady around 51 with slight lean to the Under.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the College Football public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Northwestern is 5-1 ATS in its last six as a double-digit dog.

USC has covered just twice in its last seven Pac-12 games.

Unders are 5-2 in USC’s last seven conference matchups.

Northwestern vs USC Pick – Take the Under

Pick: Under 51. USC should control the game easily, but Northwestern’s grind-it-out style may shorten the time USC gets to spend with the rock. Our Northwestern vs USC prediction analysis points toward a lower-scoring result as the Trojans most likely win comfortably without a cover. That being said, a small lean on USC if you can get favorable pricing can keep you from nodding off during this late Friday night start.

