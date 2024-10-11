Northwestern vs. Maryland: What’s the Best Bet?

Two Big Ten schools will go to battle on Friday night when Northwestern vs. Maryland kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are winless in conference play and will look to get on the board here. Also, both teams previous matchup was against Indiana, with Northwestern losing to them 41-24 last week, and Maryland losing to them 42-28 two Saturdays ago. Maryland will be 10 point favorites on their home field Friday night.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Northwestern Wildcats (+10) at Maryland Terrapins (-10) o/u 45.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 11, 2024

SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

TV: FS1

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Wildcats

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Northwestern. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Northwestern Wildcats

The Wildcats have lost two straight games and will enter Friday night with a 2-3 record. Last week they hosted the Indiana Hoosiers and lost 41-24. Jack Lausch threw for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 completions. The ground game combined for 93 yards on 22 carries. The offense did not turn the ball over on the day. On defense, Northwestern allowed 380 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Indiana also rushed for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns. They didn’t force any turnovers, had 0 sacks, and only had 2 tackles for a loss. The game prior, was a 24-5 loss to Washington. Lausch completed just 8 of his 27 pass attempts for 53 yards and also threw 2 interceptions. He also fumbled twice but didn’t lose either.

Maryland Terrapins

The Terrapins have a 3-2 record on the season. They are coming off a bye after playing the Hoosiers 2 weeks ago. Indiana won 42-28 on their home field. Terps quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. completed 26 passes for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns. On the season, Edwards Jr. has a 72.3 completion percentage and has 11 touchdown passes to 2 interceptions. Roman Hemby led with 117 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. One downside to the Terrapins offense in this game, Hoosiers had 5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss. The defense played pretty well, forcing 2 fumbles and 2 interceptions. They also allowed 359 pass yards and 3 touchdowns. Maryland is 2-1 at home this season, with the one loss coming to Michigan State 27-24. Edwards Jr. threw for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns with an interception in that one.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Maryland is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Maryland’s last 6 home games

Northwestern is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Northwestern’s last 8 road games

Northwestern vs. Maryland Prediction:

Take the Terps -10 at home on Friday night. Maryland is coming off of a bye week while Northwestern will be back on the field 6 days after losing to Indiana. Also Maryland has the better offense, averaging 32.3 points per game (36th in country) compared to Northwestern at 15.5 points per game (119th in the country). Northwestern’s offense made a change at quarterback but they haven’t gotten any better. In 3 games as quarterback for the Wildcats, Jack Lausch has completed 53% of his passes for 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Against Big Ten opponents the offense has scored 24 points and 5 points. On the defensive end, Northwestern is giving up 275 passing yards per game. Maryland averages 296 passing yards per game. I think the Maryland offense will be too strong for the Wildcats defense and the Northwestern offense will continue to struggle on the road on Friday night.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Prediction: Maryland -10