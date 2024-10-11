Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Northwestern vs. Maryland: What’s the Best Bet?

    Duke JamesBy Updated:No Comments
    Auburn vs. Maryland

    Two Big Ten schools will go to battle on Friday night when Northwestern vs. Maryland kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are winless in conference play and will look to get on the board here. Also, both teams previous matchup was against Indiana, with Northwestern losing to them 41-24 last week, and Maryland losing to them 42-28 two Saturdays ago. Maryland will be 10 point favorites on their home field Friday night.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Northwestern Wildcats (+10) at Maryland Terrapins (-10) o/u 45.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 11, 2024

    SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

    TV: FS1

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Wildcats

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Northwestern. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Northwestern Wildcats

    The Wildcats have lost two straight games and will enter Friday night with a 2-3 record. Last week they hosted the Indiana Hoosiers and lost 41-24. Jack Lausch threw for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 completions. The ground game combined for 93 yards on 22 carries. The offense did not turn the ball over on the day. On defense, Northwestern allowed 380 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Indiana also rushed for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns. They didn’t force any turnovers, had 0 sacks, and only had 2 tackles for a loss. The game prior, was a 24-5 loss to Washington. Lausch completed just 8 of his 27 pass attempts for 53 yards and also threw 2 interceptions. He also fumbled twice but didn’t lose either. 

    Maryland Terrapins

    The Terrapins have a 3-2 record on the season. They are coming off a bye after playing the Hoosiers 2 weeks ago. Indiana won 42-28 on their home field. Terps quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. completed 26 passes for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns. On the season, Edwards Jr. has a 72.3 completion percentage and has 11 touchdown passes to 2 interceptions. Roman Hemby led with 117 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. One downside to the Terrapins offense in this game, Hoosiers had 5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss. The defense played pretty well, forcing 2 fumbles and 2 interceptions. They also allowed 359 pass yards and 3 touchdowns. Maryland is 2-1 at home this season, with the one loss coming to Michigan State 27-24. Edwards Jr. threw for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns with an interception in that one.

    Maryland is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games

    The OVER is 5-1 in Maryland’s last 6 home games

    Northwestern is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

    The UNDER is 6-2 in Northwestern’s last 8 road games

    Northwestern vs. Maryland Prediction:

    Take the Terps -10 at home on Friday night. Maryland is coming off of a bye week while Northwestern will be back on the field 6 days after losing to Indiana. Also Maryland has the better offense, averaging 32.3 points per game (36th in country) compared to Northwestern at 15.5 points per game (119th in the country). Northwestern’s offense made a change at quarterback but they haven’t gotten any better. In 3 games as quarterback for the Wildcats, Jack Lausch has completed 53% of his passes for 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Against Big Ten opponents the offense has scored 24 points and 5 points. On the defensive end, Northwestern is giving up 275 passing yards per game. Maryland averages 296 passing yards per game. I think the Maryland offense will be too strong for the Wildcats defense and the Northwestern offense will continue to struggle on the road on Friday night.

    Northwestern vs. Maryland Prediction: Maryland -10

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com