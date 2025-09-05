Northern Illinois vs Maryland Prediction: Can the Huskies Cover +17 in College Park?

Northern Illinois vs Maryland prediction is your go-to guide for betting Week 2’s intriguing non-conference clash. The Terrapins not only host under the lights but also debut a promising freshman quarterback, while NIU enters battle-tested. With Maryland favored by 17 points and the total hovering around 46–47, there’s plenty of value to explore—especially if you believe the Huskies can keep it tighter than expected.

Betting Overview

Odds (via Bovada.lv): Maryland –17 ; Total 46

Northern Illinois vs Maryland Prediction

Assessment

Maryland enters this matchup confident after a strong Week 1 showing, led by true freshman quarterback Malik Washington, who impressed in his debut. The Terps’ balanced offense—anchored by a physical ground game and an experienced offensive line—sets them up well against a Northern Illinois defense that struggled with consistency last season.

Northern Illinois, however, is no pushover. The Huskies thrive in physical contests and often find ways to hang around as underdogs. Their defense has a knack for creating timely stops, and their offense leans on efficiency rather than fireworks. That formula could help keep the game within striking distance if Maryland stalls on a few drives.

Prediction

Expect Maryland to set the tone early with a heavy dose of rushing and play-action. Washington should remain efficient, and the Terps’ speed advantage on the perimeter will eventually wear NIU down. That said, Northern Illinois has the resilience to keep things close longer than the spread suggests. Maryland is the better team and will win, but asking them to cover 17 points against a disciplined underdog is a tall order.

Score Prediction: Maryland 31, Northern Illinois 14

Best Bet: Northern Illinois +17

Final Thoughts

Maryland is the clear favorite at home, but Northern Illinois has the toughness to make this a grinder. If you’re looking for value, backing the Huskies to cover as double-digit underdogs is the play. Lock in your bet now at Bovada.lv, and check out more college football previews and picks at TheSpread.com.