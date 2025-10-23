North Texas vs Charlotte Preview & Picks: Will Mean Green cover big spread?

This week brings a heavy‐favorite road game as the North Texas Mean Green (6-1) travel to face the Charlotte 49ers (1-6) on October 24, 2025. With North Texas rolling and Charlotte struggling, the spread opened wide and bettors will want to examine all relevant factors before placing their wager. This North Texas vs Charlotte preview has odds, injury information, a prediction and more on Friday night’s matchup.

Game Details

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Charlotte 49ers.

Date/Time: Friday, October 24, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Location: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Records: North Texas 6-1 overall; Charlotte 1-6 overall.

Head-to-Head: North Texas leads the series 2-0.

North Texas vs Charlotte Betting Odds

Spread: North Texas –26.0.

Over/Under (Total Points): 60.5.

Injury Report — What Bettors Must Know

Charlotte 49ers:

QB Conner Harrell is out for the season (knee).

Several offensive linemen (e.g., OGs Justin King, I. Bullerdick, O. Davis) either out or questionable with undisclosed injuries or season endings.

WR Justin Olson is out for the season (undisclosed).

This has devastated Charlotte’s offense and depth.

North Texas Mean Green:

No major publicly disclosed injuries listed in the sources checked. They appear healthy and full-strength going into this game.

News, Notes & Key Storylines

North Texas has been impressive this season, scoring big in several outings and showing balanced offensive production.

Charlotte, meanwhile, is in a rough stretch: 1-6 record, major personnel issues, including its starting quarterback and multiple OL losses.

From the data: North Texas, as of the latest snapshot, are averaging well in passing and rushing totals, while Charlotte’s defense has struggled to contain opponents.

The heavy spread (-26) indicates sportsbooks believe North Texas will impose their will; the modest total (60.5) suggests expectations of a more methodical North Texas win rather than a wide-open shootout.

Weather Report

As of this writing, no specific severe weather alerts are listed for Charlotte on Friday evening. The forecast is expected to be typical autumn conditions — likely mild, possibly some wind or light rain but nothing forecasted to significantly hamper the game flow. (Bettors should check closer to kickoff for final local forecast and any wind/rain risks.)

North Texas vs Charlotte Prediction

North Texas is clearly the superior team across multiple dimensions: health/roster, momentum, efficiency.

Charlotte is undermanned, especially at key positions (QB/OL) and has not shown signs of competitiveness this season.

The spread of 26 points is large, but North Texas should be capable of covering if they execute with discipline.

The total of 60.5 suggests a solid win for North Texas but not an explosive shootout — they may grind out drives, control the clock, and limit risk.

Prediction: North Texas 38, Charlotte 10

I lean toward North Texas covering the spread (-26) and the total staying under 60.5 given Charlotte’s offensive limitations and North Texas’s capability to control pace. Bettors should favor North Texas minus the points and consider the under for the total.

Final Betting Play: Back North Texas –26.0 and play the under on 60.5.

