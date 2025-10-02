New Mexico vs SJSU odds, picks & lines (Week 6)

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 7:21 pm by Michael Cash

Friday night brings a Mountain West showdown on FS1 as the New Mexico Lobos visit the San José State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium. Our New Mexico vs SJSU odds preview lines up opening numbers vs current prices, adds a public tickets read, flags key injury and weather notes, and closes with an expert pick plus buy/sell points. For live context, keep the CFB public betting chart and the College Football hub handy.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Game Snapshot

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at San José State Spartans

New Mexico Lobos at San José State Spartans Date/Time: Friday, October 3, 2025 — 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, October 3, 2025 — 10:00 p.m. ET TV: FS1

FS1 Venue: CEFCU Stadium (San José, CA)

New Mexico vs SJSU odds — Opening lines

Spread (open): San José State −2.5

San José State −2.5 Moneyline (open): SJSU −134 / New Mexico +112

SJSU −134 / New Mexico +112 Total (open): 58.5

58.5 Notes: Books posted a short home favorite with a near-60 total, reflecting balanced early expectations.

New Mexico vs SJSU odds — Current market

Spread (now): San José State −2.5 (some shops testing −3)

San José State −2.5 Moneyline (now): SJSU −135 / New Mexico +114

SJSU −135 / New Mexico +114 Total (now): 57.5 (down one point from open)

57.5 Move read: Total trimmed slightly; side has resisted a full move through 3, which remains a key number.

💸 Hunt the best number across books: Compare live lines 🏈

New Mexico vs San José State odds — Public tickets

ATS tickets: Slight majority on New Mexico (+2.5/+3).

Slight majority on New Mexico (+2.5/+3). Total tickets: Gentle lean Under after the dip to 57.5.

Gentle lean Under after the dip to 57.5. Read: If +3 appears market-wide, expect dog interest to firm up; otherwise, books seem comfortable at −2.5.

New Mexico vs SJSU odds — Injuries & weather

Injuries: No new confirmed starter downgrades mid-week; monitor SJSU skill depth and UNM RB availability on Friday.

No new confirmed starter downgrades mid-week; monitor SJSU skill depth and UNM RB availability on Friday. Weather: Mostly clear, mid-50s, light breeze. Conditions look neutral for pace and efficiency.

Trends that matter

Market respect for the Under is modest (58.5 → 57.5).

Ticket split favors the road dog, yet books are reluctant to leave −2.5 universally.

Conference openers often play to field position early before pace increases.

New Mexico vs SJSU odds — Expert pick & buy points

Pick: Under 57.5. With clean weather and measured tempo early, the current number still offers value if you can grab 57.5 or better.

Buy up to: 58.5

58.5 Sell down to: 56.5

56.5 Alt options: New Mexico +3 (−120 or better) if it reappears; otherwise pass the side at +2.5.

🏈 Build your card at the best available prices: Shop lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.