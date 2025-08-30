Nevada vs. Penn State Prediction: Can Penn St. win big at home?

Unranked Nevada heads to University Park to face #2 Penn State at 3:30 PM ET on CBS on Saturday afternoon. Can the Nittany Lions cover the 43.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Nevada vs. Penn State betting prediction.

Nevada was 3-10 straight up last season and 6-6-1 against the spread last year. Their best win came against Oregon State, and their worst loss came against Hawaii in 2024.

Penn State was 13-3 straight up last season and 8-8 against the spread last year. Their best win came against SMU, and their worst loss came against Notre Dame in 2024.

Nevada vs. Penn State Matchup & Betting Odds

173 Nevada Wolf Pack (+43.5) at 174 Penn State Nittany Lions (-43.5); o/u 54.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 30, 2025

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Nevada vs. Penn State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Nevada. That said, this page is updated frequently, so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Nevada Wolf Pack Game Notes

Nevada’s starting quarterback this season will be former 4-star high school prospect Chubba Purdy. Purdy is the younger brother of current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, and Nevada is his third school in 5 years. In limited action spread between Florida State, Nebraska, and Nevada, Purdy has thrown for 1,085 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions while running for 375 yards and 3 touchdowns. Purdy has never attempted more than 60 passes in a season, but he should finally get a chance to show what he can do as a starter for the Wolf Pack in 2025.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Penn State wide receiver Josiah Brown (undisclosed) and wide receiver Kaden Saunders (undisclosed) will both miss Saturday’s game against Nevada with what are described as “long-term injuries.” Transfer portal additions Trebor Pena, Devonte Ross, and Kyron Hudson should get the majority of the reps at wide receiver on Saturday.

Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea is questionable for Saturday’s contest due to a lower-body injury. Khalil Dinkins and Luke Reynolds are listed ahead of Rappleyea on the depth chart and should get most of the work at tight end this weekend.

Nevada vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Nevada is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The Wolf Pack are 20-22 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2015 season.

Penn State is 23-16 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2015 season.

Penn State is 19-14-1 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2020 season.

Nevada vs. Penn State Betting Prediction

This is a big year for Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin. The former Vanderbilt headman took Penn State to the semifinals of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff last season. Franklin’s quarterback, Drew Allar, is back for his senior season. Both of Penn State’s 1,000-yard rushers (Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen) are also back for their senior seasons. The Nittany Lions should have one of the best offenses in the nation this year, and I think we see that on full display against a relatively thin Nevada team on Saturday. The pick is Penn State -43.5 over Nevada at Bovada.lv.