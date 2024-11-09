Close Menu

    NCAAF Articles

    Nevada vs. Boise State Prediction: Will Broncos go over Team Total?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Nevada vs. Boise State

    No. 12 Boise State will host Nevada in Mountain West play on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the Broncos score enough to cash their team total? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Nevada vs. Boise State matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Nevada Wolf Pack (+24) at Boise State Broncos (-24); o/u 60.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

    Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

    TV: FOX

    Nevada vs. Boise State Public Betting: Bettors Love Broncos

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 74% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Lewis has big day in return

    Brendon Lewis completed 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown during Saturday’s 38-21 defeat to Colorado State. He also had 14 rushes for 109 yards with two touchdowns. Lewis put together a strong outing after missing last week’s contest with an injury, completing 71.4 percent of his passes while accounting for three total scores. Lewis, a redshirt junior, has completed 67.8 percent of his passes this season for 1,542 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding another 660 yards and seven scores on the ground.

    Jeanty rushes for 149 yards and two scores

    Ashton Jeanty compiled 31 rushes for 149 yards and two touchdowns during Friday’s 56-24 win over San Diego State. Jeanty now has 30 or more carries in three straight games, totaling 494 yards with four touchdowns in that span. The standout junior has yet to be held below 100 yards in a game this season. Jeanty’s up to 1,525 yards with 20 touchdowns on 190 rushes across eight contests.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Nevada’s last 6 games on the road

    Nevada is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Boise State

    Boise State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Boise State’s last 5 games at home

    Nevada vs. Boise State Prediction

    I like Boise State to score over 41.5 points. The Broncos hit a slump when they “only” scored 28 points at Hawaii and 29 versus UNLV but they’re coming off a 56-point outburst versus San Diego State last week. They also hung 62 on Utah State, 45 on Washington State and 56 on Portland State. They even scored 34 on Oregon in Week 2.

    Nevada doesn’t figure to put up much of a fight tonight. The Wolf Pack rank 112th in ESPN’s FPI metric for defensive efficiency. They’ve allowed at least 34 points in four out of their last five games overall. I wouldn’t be shocked if they surrender 50-plus tonight.

    Nevada vs. Boise State Prediction: Boise State Broncos over 41.5 (-132)

