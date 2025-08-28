Nebraska vs. Cincinnati Prediction: Will Huskers Start 2025 with a Statement Win Over Cincinnati?

This Week 1 tilt sends the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Cincinnati Bearcats to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for a primetime kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 28 — 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s essentially a neutral-site, high-visibility opener that will tell us something about Nebraska’s physical ceiling under Matt Rhule and whether Cincinnati’s retooled roster can stick with a Power Five opponent away from home.

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati Game Preview

Nebraska’s narrative this offseason centers on continuity and a rising young core around QB Dylan Raiola and the offense Rhule and his staff are trying to stabilize. The Cornhuskers enter with expectations — and the kind of roster depth that makes them a modest favorite in early books. Cincinnati, now firmly in the Power-level orbit after realignment, brings a mobile QB (Brendan Sorsby) and a handful of transfers meant to spark a more physical attack; they’ll lean on athleticism and a veteran defensive group to keep this close. Both teams want statement film from this national stage.

What to Watch:

1. Nebraska’s offensive line and whether it can open lanes and buy time for Raiola. If it does, Nebraska controls the clock and the scoreboard.

2. Cincinnati’s ability to generate splash plays on offense and force turnovers. One or two explosive plays from the Bearcats and this game compresses quickly.

3. Special teams/field position at Arrowhead, which matters when a game is played in a big stadium that can feel neutral but still rewards physicality. Given first-game pacing, turnovers and penalties will likely swing the score more than advanced metrics.

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Nebraska is a 6.5-point favorite to knock off Cincinnati. As for the total, the number sits at 52 points.

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Nebraska. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati Prediction

I expect Nebraska’s roster depth and a slightly cleaner offensive game plan to edge Cincinnati over four quarters, but I also expect the Bearcats’ defense and a few timely offensive bursts to keep this a one-possession game for long stretches. That combination points to a Nebraska win that covers a modest number but doesn’t turn into a shootout.

Prediction: Nebraska 28, Cincinnati 20. The Cornhuskers cover but the under 52 is the play.