NC State vs Wake Forest Prediction: Wolfpack Aim to Control the Trenches

In this NC State vs Wake Forest prediction, two ACC rivals clash in Winston-Salem on Thursday night. NC State’s physical ground game meets Wake Forest’s up-tempo, explosive offense in a matchup where controlling the line of scrimmage could decide everything.

NC State vs Wake Forest Game Info

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Watch: ESPN

Betting Odds & Market Info

Spread: NC State -7

NC State -7 Total: 52

52 Moneyline: NC State -270 | Wake Forest +215

Matchup Breakdown

NC State Wolfpack: Built around a powerful run game and a defense that thrives at limiting explosive plays, the Wolfpack will aim to shorten the game and force Wake into long drives.

Built around a powerful run game and a defense that thrives at limiting explosive plays, the Wolfpack will aim to shorten the game and force Wake into long drives. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: At home, Wake will look to push tempo and rely on their vertical passing game. Their best chance comes from hitting big plays early and keeping NC State’s defense off balance.

At home, Wake will look to push tempo and rely on their vertical passing game. Their best chance comes from hitting big plays early and keeping NC State’s defense off balance. Key Factor: NC State’s offensive line against Wake’s defensive front. If the Wolfpack win the trenches, they’ll dictate pace and wear down the Demon Deacons.

NC State vs Wake Forest Prediction & Best Bet

Predicted Score: NC State 27, Wake Forest 20

Best Bet: NC State -7

The Wolfpack’s physicality and ability to dominate time of possession give them the edge in this matchup. While Wake Forest has the firepower to keep things close, NC State’s consistency in the run game and defense should be enough to cover the spread.