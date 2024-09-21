NC State vs. Clemson CFB Prediction: Can NC State cover with backup QB?

Unranked NC State heads to Clemson to face the #21 Tigers at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Tigers cover the 18.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our NC State vs. Clemson betting prediction.

NC State is 2-1 straight up this season and 0-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Louisiana Tech and their only loss came against Tennessee.

Clemson is 1-1 straight up this season and 1-1 against the spread. Their only win came against Appalachian State, and their only loss came against Georgia.

NC State vs. Clemson Matchup & Betting Odds

333 NC State Wolfpack (+18.5) at 334 Clemson Tigers (-18.5); o/u 44.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

TV: ABC/ESPN+

NC State vs. Clemson Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on NC State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

NC State Wolfpack Game Notes

NC State quarterback Grayson McCall won’t play on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury. The Coastal Carolina transfer has thrown for 476 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions for the Wolfpack this year. His injury isn’t season-ending, and NC State head coach Dave Doeren said they’re taking things “one day at a time.”

The Wolfpack will start freshman CJ Bailey at quarterback at Clemson on Saturday. Bailey came in for the injured McCall in the team’s game against Louisiana Tech last weekend and performed well. In that game, Bailey completed 13 of 20 passes for 156 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Bailey carried the ball 4 times for 27 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Clemson starting wide receiver Tyler Brown (ankle) and starting defensive end Peter Woods (lower leg) are both listed as questionable for Saturday’s home date with NC State. Both players have been “getting better” according to Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, but their status remains uncertain.

Tigers starting left guard Marcus Tate and reserve offensive lineman Trent Howard are both back to full strength and should be available to play on Saturday. Tate has appeared in 33 games for the Tigers and has started 28 contests in his four years with the program.

NC State vs. Clemson Betting Trends

The Wolfpack are 13-10 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

NC State is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against Clemson.

Clemson is 3-5 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

Clemson is 23-27 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

NC State vs. Clemson Betting Prediction

This line is likely as high as it is because of the injury to NC State quarterback Grayson McCall. McCall is a senior with lots of big-game experience and lots of success at the college level to fall back on. Despite his collegiate pedigree, McCall has a QBR of 36.6 in about 2.5 games of action this season. That figure ranks 101st in the nation.

Wolfpack freshman QB CJ Bailey was a three-star prospect out of Miami. He’s 6’6” 190 pounds and he’s averaging better than 5 yards per carry this season. Bailey had the whole week to prepare and likely took first-team reps with the offense ahead of Saturday’s game. NC State’s coaching staff will likely use an altered or pared-down playbook for the freshman so that things don’t get too chaotic in his first-ever college start. It’s not easy going into Clemson, especially in a potentially pivotal conference matchup. But I like the Wolfpack to keep it within three scores on Saturday. NC State plus the points is the pick.