Navy vs Notre Dame Betting Preview & Pick: Total too short?

This week’s marquee college football clash brings the Navy Midshipmen to South Bend to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a high‑stakes matchup that combines tradition, rivalry and betting intrigue. With Navy listed at +26.5 and the total set at 56, the stage is set for a big‑play scenario. If you’re looking for value, the over 56 looks compelling given how both teams are trending and how the props line up. Let’s break down this Navy vs Notre Dame matchup.

How to Watch Navy vs Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT)

Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

TV: NBC (typical for Notre Dame home games)

Odds: Navy +26.5; Over/Under 56

Betting Odds

According to oddmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fighting Irish are 26.5-point home favorites to knock off the Midshipmen. The total, meanwhile, sits at 56 points.

Public Betting Information

Bettors clearly feel as though the Midshipmen are receiving too many points for this rivalry matchup in South Bend. According to The Spread.com’s College Football Public Betting Chart page, 56% of betting tickets are on Navy to cover on Saturday night.

Weather report

Expect classic late‑autumn weather in South Bend, which could influence tempo or wind conditions. Historically, in November temperatures dip into the 30s–50s°F, with potential for light snow or mix. While no severe storms are currently forecast, wind and cooler temps could make kicking or deep passing less efficient—but given the offensive profiles, scoring should still be plausible.

Navy vs Notre Dame Prediction

When you stack the numbers and context, the over 56 is the standout bet in this matchup:

Why the total works:

Notre Dame comes in averaging strong offensive numbers and suppresses opponents defensively; yet Navy has enough firepower to push the pace when needed.

Navy’s defense has been vulnerable—having given up 30+ points in four straight games.

Notre Dame, despite being heavy favorites, will push to score and pad stats — especially at home in a nationally‑watched rivalry game.

Weather may be crisp but not extreme enough to stall offense dramatically; both squads should move the ball with some success.

Final Score Prediction:

Notre Dame 35, Navy 24

