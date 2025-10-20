MTSU at Delaware Pick: 10s The Key Number to Watch

NEWARK, Del. — The MTSU at Delaware line opened in the one-score range, and quickly shot up and now sits at Blue Hens -8.5 with a total of 55 for Wednesday night at Delaware Stadium. With the spread creeping toward a key number, this quick read frames our MTSU at Delaware Pick and where value may appear before kick.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈

MTSU at Delaware Odds — Current

Spread: MTSU +8.5 (-110) / Delaware -8.5 (-110) • Moneyline: MTSU +270 / Delaware -340 • Total: O55.0 (-110) / U55.0 (-110)

Kickoff: Wed, Oct. 22, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET • TV: TBA • Venue: Delaware Stadium — Newark, DE

Weather: No actionable wind or rain expected at publish; recheck day-of for totals impact.

MTSU offense vs Delaware defense

MTSU needs steady early-down success to keep the call sheet open. Delaware’s front is capable of winning on first down and forcing obvious passing downs; keeping the pocket clean and converting in the low red zone are non-negotiables if the Blue Raiders want to hang inside the number.

Delaware offense vs MTSU defense

The Blue Hens profile as balanced with play-action built off the run game. If Delaware sustains on schedule and finishes drives, they can stretch a one-score lead and pressure MTSU into a pass-heavy script that feeds Delaware’s pressure packages.

Trends & market notes

Key number 10 watch: market has leaned to Delaware, moving through -7.5/-8 to -8.5 ; any push toward -9/-9.5 raises the risk of a late climb to 10.

market has leaned to Delaware, moving through -7.5/-8 to ; any push toward -9/-9.5 raises the risk of a late climb to 10. Total at 55 points to mid-tempo with explosive-play potential; weather is unlikely to be a driver barring late changes.

If buyback appears at +9 or better, expect oscillation around -8.5/-9 ahead of kickoff.

MTSU at Delaware Pick & expert prediction

Lean: Delaware -8.5 (reduce stake above -9). Matchup favors the home side’s efficiency and red-zone finish; we’ll act before a possible move toward 10.

📊 Lock the best number: Check current odds & line moves 🔍

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or contact the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential 24/7 support and helpline information.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For more details, please see our Affiliate Disclosure.