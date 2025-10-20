Missouri State vs New Mexico State Odds: Preview & Pick

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Missouri State vs New Mexico State odds show the Bears as a slim two-point favorite for Wednesday night’s non-conference matchup at Aggie Memorial Stadium. With the total at 52 and a near pick’em profile, volatility could define this Week 9 closer. Here’s the quick look at both sides and where early value may exist.

Missouri State vs New Mexico State Odds — Current

Spread: Missouri State -2.0 (-110) / New Mexico State +2.0 (-110) • Moneyline: Missouri State -125 / New Mexico State +105 • Total: O52.0 (-110) / U52.0 (-110)

Kickoff: Wed, Oct. 22, 2025 — 9:00 p.m. ET • TV: TBA • Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium — Las Cruces, NM

Weather: Clear skies and mild conditions expected; no current totals impact.

Missouri State offense vs New Mexico State defense

Missouri State relies on tempo and balance, cycling between zone runs and midrange passing to sustain drives. The Bears’ pass efficiency has improved but turnovers have kept games closer than expected. Against an Aggies defense that bends but limits explosive plays, finishing red-zone trips could be the key to staying ahead of the volatility curve.

New Mexico State offense vs Missouri State defense

New Mexico State’s offense will look to counter with pace and early-down aggression. The Aggies’ run game has shown flashes, but success hinges on sustaining blocks against Missouri State’s interior. If NMSU finds rhythm in the RPO and avoids drive-killing penalties, they can flip field position and challenge the small spread late.

Trends & market notes

PK corridor volatility: early trading flipped sides before stabilizing near Missouri State -2.

early trading flipped sides before stabilizing near Missouri State -2. Total at 52 reflects modest tempo expectations but room for second-half spikes.

Short-road favorite profile: Bears have covered two straight in similar line ranges.

Missouri State vs New Mexico State prediction & expert pick

Lean: Missouri State -2 (-110). Efficiency edge and cleaner offensive metrics tilt slightly toward the Bears, though volatility near pick’em range makes bankroll sizing key.

