Minnesota vs. Michigan CFB Prediction: Can Wolverines win and cover 2 in a row?

Unranked Minnesota heads to Ann Arbor to face #12 Michigan at 12:00 PM ET on FOX on Saturday afternoon. Can the Wolverines cover the 10.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Michigan betting prediction.

Minnesota is 2-2 straight up this season and 2-1-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Nevada, and their worst loss came against North Carolina.

Michigan is 3-1 straight up this season and 1-3 against the spread. Their best win came against USC, and their only loss came against Texas.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Matchup & Betting Odds

195 Minnesota Golden Gophers (+10.5) at 196 Michigan Wolverines (-10.5); o/u 35.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: FOX

Minnesota vs. Michigan Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Notes

Golden Gophers backup kicker David Kemp is questionable for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Kemp made 5 of 7 field goal attempts for Memphis in 2021.

Minnesota defensive lineman Theorin Randle, wide receiver Quentin Redding, defensive lineman Jaylin Hicks, running back Kaeden Johnson, wide receiver Cade Conzemius, defensive back Jordan Greenhow, offensive lineman Jerome Williams, defensive lineman Sam Macy, running back Jaydon Wright and cornerback Simon Seidl are all out Saturday with undisclosed injuries.

Redding has one kickoff return for 14 yards and 2 punt returns for 5 yards in 2 games of action this season. Golden Gophers tight end Pierce Walsh will miss this weekend’s game with a leg injury.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland, linebacker Micah Pollard, running back Jordan Marshall, defensive back Jaden Mangham, and wide receiver Tyler Morris are all listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries on Saturday. The biggest loss of that group would likely be Loveland, who has 19 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in 3 games of action this year.

Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle is questionable for Saturday’s contest with an elbow injury. Tuttle has yet to play this season, and it appears the Wolverines will start junior quarterback Alex Orji on Saturday. Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore will sit out Saturday’s contest as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered this past spring.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Minnesota is 6-10-1 ATS overall since the start of last season.

The Golden Gophers are 2-6-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Michigan is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

Michigan is 16-12-2 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Betting Prediction

Minnesota got run over by Iowa in their 31-14 loss to the Hawkeyes last weekend. The Golden Gophers allowed Iowa to run for 272 yards on 45 rushing attempts. Hawkeyes tailback Kaleb Johnson ran for 208 yards and 3 touchdowns, scoring from 1, 15, and 40 yards out on the day. Against a good running team like Michigan, Minnesota’s lack of a run defense will likely pose a problem.

The Wolverines defeated USC 27-24 last weekend by running the ball 46 times for 290 yards. Michigan running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards combined for 31 carries, 233 yards, and 3 rushing touchdowns. Michigan has won and covered their last 3 games against Minnesota. I like the Wolverines to make it 4 in a row on Saturday. Michigan is the pick.