Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAF Articles

    Miami vs. Syracuse Prediction: Can Orange Defend Home Field?

    Duke JamesBy
    South Florida vs. Syracuse

    The Miami Hurricanes head north to New York to take on the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. The Hurricanes are currently 10-1 and projected the 3rd seed in the CFP. The Orange have won two straight and enter Saturday with a 8-3 record. They are currently 11 point home dogs and this Miami vs. Syracuse matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Miami Hurricanes (-11) at Syracuse Orange (+11) o/u 67

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 29, 2024

    JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

    TV: ESPN

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Syracuse. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Miami Hurricanes

    The Hurricanes bounced back after their only loss of the season, beating Wake Forest 42-14 at home. Cam Ward completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 280 yards. He also had two touchdowns and an interception. The ground attack averaged 7.1 yards per carry and combined for two scores. The defense had an interception, a fumble recovery, 5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss.  

    Syracuse Orange

    Syracuse has won 2 straight and 3 of their last 4 games. The latest being a 31-24 win over UConn. Kyle McCord tossed 47 passes, completing 37 of them for 470 yards and two touchdowns. The ground game managed just 2.1 yards per carry. Darrell Gill had 177 receiving yards. The defense was unable to force a turnover and had just one sack. 

    Miami is 6-5 ATS in their last 11 games  

    The OVER is 7-3-1 in Miami’s last 11 games

    Syracuse is 5-6 ATS in their last 11 games

    The OVER is 5-5-1 in Syracuse’s last 11 games

    Miami vs. Syracuse Prediction:

    Take Syracuse to cover the 11 point spread at home. Miami has struggled on the road, with a 1-2 ATS record against conference opponents, including an outright loss in their last road game. They also beat Louisville 52-45 and California 39-38. The Miami defense is giving up 23.6 points per game and 28.6 on the road. Syracuse is a solid 8-3 team with a 5-1 SU record at home. They are 2-0 ATS as home underdogs, picking up the win in both of those games.       

    Miami vs. Syracuse Prediction: Syracuse +11

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com