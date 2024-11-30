Miami vs. Syracuse Prediction: Can Orange Defend Home Field?

The Miami Hurricanes head north to New York to take on the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. The Hurricanes are currently 10-1 and projected the 3rd seed in the CFP. The Orange have won two straight and enter Saturday with a 8-3 record. They are currently 11 point home dogs and this Miami vs. Syracuse matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Miami Hurricanes (-11) at Syracuse Orange (+11) o/u 67

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 29, 2024

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Syracuse. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes bounced back after their only loss of the season, beating Wake Forest 42-14 at home. Cam Ward completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 280 yards. He also had two touchdowns and an interception. The ground attack averaged 7.1 yards per carry and combined for two scores. The defense had an interception, a fumble recovery, 5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss.

Syracuse Orange

Syracuse has won 2 straight and 3 of their last 4 games. The latest being a 31-24 win over UConn. Kyle McCord tossed 47 passes, completing 37 of them for 470 yards and two touchdowns. The ground game managed just 2.1 yards per carry. Darrell Gill had 177 receiving yards. The defense was unable to force a turnover and had just one sack.

Miami vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Miami is 6-5 ATS in their last 11 games

The OVER is 7-3-1 in Miami’s last 11 games

Syracuse is 5-6 ATS in their last 11 games

The OVER is 5-5-1 in Syracuse’s last 11 games

Miami vs. Syracuse Prediction:

Take Syracuse to cover the 11 point spread at home. Miami has struggled on the road, with a 1-2 ATS record against conference opponents, including an outright loss in their last road game. They also beat Louisville 52-45 and California 39-38. The Miami defense is giving up 23.6 points per game and 28.6 on the road. Syracuse is a solid 8-3 team with a 5-1 SU record at home. They are 2-0 ATS as home underdogs, picking up the win in both of those games.

Miami vs. Syracuse Prediction: Syracuse +11