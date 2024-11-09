Miami vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Can Canes keep it rolling?

Number 4 Miami heads to Atlanta to face unranked Georgia Tech at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. Can the Hurricanes cover the 10.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Miami vs. Georgia Tech betting prediction.

Miami is 9-0 straight up this season and 5-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Louisville, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Georgia Tech is 5-4 straight up this season and 4-4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Duke, and their worst loss came against Syracuse.

Miami vs. Georgia Tech Matchup & Betting Odds

131 Miami Hurricanes (-10.5) at 132 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+10.5); o/u 63.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN

Miami vs. Georgia Tech Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 85% of bets are on Miami. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

Hurricanes cornerback Jadais Richard, defensive back Damari Brown, offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez, defensive back Ryan Mack, and defensive back Isaiah Thomas are all questionable for this weekend’s game with undisclosed injuries. Richard is listed as the team’s starting right cornerback on the depth chart. He’s third on the team with 3 passes defended this season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Notes

Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox (leg), running back Chad Alexander (undisclosed), and starting quarterback Haynes King (upper body) are all listed as questionable to play against the Hurricanes on Saturday. King was named a captain this week, so there appears to be a real chance that he’ll play. King has a total QBR of 84.0 this season. If he can’t go, Georgia Tech will likely use Zach Pyron or Aaron Philo at quarterback this weekend.

Georgia Tech tight ends Jackson Long and Brett Seither will both sit out Saturday’s game against Miami due to knee injuries. Seither had 11 catches for 101 yards and 4 touchdowns in 11 games of action for the Yellow Jackets last year.

Miami vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Miami is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Georgia Tech.

The Hurricanes are 9-13-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Georgia Tech is 14-8 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Georgia Tech is 10-4-1 ATS after a loss since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Miami vs. Georgia Tech Betting Prediction

Miami’s defense has been fair to middling this season. The Hurricanes are giving up 24.3 points per game this year, which ranks 55th in the country. Furthermore, Miami is 96th in opponent yards per point and 69th in opponent points per play this season. Georgia Tech will likely have Haynes King back for this game. He hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder against North Carolina on October 12th, but there are signs pointing to him suiting up this weekend.

King was having a great season before getting injured. In 7 games of action, he’s thrown for 1,568 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 1 interception. King has also run for 353 yards and 6 touchdowns over that same stretch. Georgia Tech just needs to keep it close to cover, and with the return of Haynes King, I believe they’ll be able to do that. The Yellow Jackets are the pick.