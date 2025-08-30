LSU vs Clemson Preview: Can LSU Conquer Death Valley on the Road?

Two powerhouse Tigers collide as LSU travels to Clemson on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in a primetime clash with playoff implications and SEC-ACC bragging rights on the line.

LSU vs Clemson Game Details

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 30, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley), Clemson, SC

Memorial Stadium (Death Valley), Clemson, SC TV: ABC

Current Betting Odds & Snapshot

Spread: Clemson –3.5

Clemson –3.5 Total: 57.5

News, Notes & Storylines

QB Battle: Cade Klubnik and Clemson’s passing attack face an LSU defense known for speed and playmakers.

Cade Klubnik and Clemson’s passing attack face an LSU defense known for speed and playmakers. Two Death Valleys: The storyline of “Tigers vs. Tigers” in Clemson’s Death Valley will dominate headlines, with LSU aiming to silence a notoriously loud crowd.

The storyline of “Tigers vs. Tigers” in Clemson’s Death Valley will dominate headlines, with LSU aiming to silence a notoriously loud crowd. Playoff Watch: This matchup could carry weight in CFP selection, with both teams projected inside the top 10 entering the season.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

2019 National Championship: LSU 42, Clemson 25 — Joe Burrow and LSU completed one of the greatest seasons in college football history.

LSU 42, Clemson 25 — Joe Burrow and LSU completed one of the greatest seasons in college football history. 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl: Clemson 25, LSU 24 — A last-second field goal gave Clemson the upset in Atlanta.

Clemson 25, LSU 24 — A last-second field goal gave Clemson the upset in Atlanta. 1996 Peach Bowl: LSU 10, Clemson 7 — A defensive slugfest that LSU pulled out late.

Series note: LSU leads the all-time series 3–1.

Prediction

This game has the makings of a classic. Clemson’s defensive line should give LSU’s offensive front fits, especially early in a hostile environment. The question is whether Clemson’s offense can consistently capitalize — Klubnik has shown flashes, but LSU’s secondary can turn mistakes into quick scores.

LSU has the deeper skill talent and could find explosive plays if they get their tempo rolling, but Clemson’s home-field edge at night is one of the strongest in college football. Expect swings in momentum, special teams fireworks, and a finish that comes down to who wins the turnover battle.

Prediction: Clemson 34, LSU 31 — a thriller that sets the tone for both Tigers in 2025.